Timber prices continue to hold up well

A leading figure in the timber industry has said that commercial timber prices are continuing to hold up pretty well.

Premier Woodlands managing director, John Hetherington explained that this is despite the large of amount of tree felling that took place in the wake of last January’s Storm Éowyn.

He further explained: “The commitment made by the saw millers to continue purchasing timber and maintain acceptable timber prices must be acknowledged.

“This is further evidence of the significant potential that private forestry and woodland development continues to offer farmers and private landowners in Northern Ireland."

But land that has been clear felled must be re-established into woodland, and according to John Hetherington, this is another good news story for the forestry sector.

“Grant aid is available from Forest Service to facilitate the replanting of land that had previously been clear felled.

“And this is encouraging, but more than this, this work provides opportunities for very significant numbers of trees to be planted early in the season.

“In our own case we have preparing harvested sites both within our own land portfolio and on behalf of clients since September, so spreading our workload more effectively.

“This then allows us to start planting at a time of our best choosing. It also means that we can approach the nurseries and secure the tree stocks when they are actually required."

If the ordering of young trees is left until later in the season, invariably the nurseries will not have the stocks that needed.

Recent weeks have seen NI Forest Service starting to issue planting approvals under the 2025/2026 Forestry Expansion Scheme (FES).

“But planting work under the measure cannot start until actual contracts have been issued; first the applicant must confirm acceptance of the letter of offer conditions, and then return it to Forest Service," Hetherington continued.

“And this takes time. So it could well into 2026 before new woodland creation work can begin. And, of course, this scenario brings with it the possibility of the nurseries not having the trees to get on with the work in hand.

“Under these circumstances, planting could actually be delayed for one whole season until such times as the appropriate stocks of young trees are available.”

Commenting more generally on FES, the Premier Woodlands representative confirmed that the two years extension of the measure, committed to by Forest Service in 2023/2024, had now run its course.

“So we are back in a limbo situation, not knowing what form of tree planting initiatives will be available to encourage the long-term growth of the forestry and woodland sector in Northern Ireland.”

Forestry and timber

Meanwhile, the Small Woodland Grant Scheme (SWGS) is now open for applications until January 7, 2026.

The measure supports landowners to plant new native woodlands that will provide a wide and diverse range of ecosystems.

SWGS provides up to £6,425/ha for establishment costs and annual premia over a 10-year period.

“Existing afforested land in Northern Ireland must remain eligible for the new Farm Sustainability Payment into the future," Hetherington added.

“Previously, land planted out in trees since 2008 under a woodland creation scheme retained full eligibility for the basic payment.

“I am fully aware of the transition arrangements to the new Farm Sustainability Payment system, which will be retained as the core area-based support mechanism for farmers.

“So, it is vitally important that land deemed eligible for both FES and SWGS is fully recognised as also having and retaining full entitlement eligibility, where the new farm sustainability measure is concerned.”

The forestry expert added that private woodland creation must retain its full recognition as a bona fides agricultural activity, be a core land use option in Northern Ireland, and the landowner's ability to retain active-farmer status.

“This reality must be fully endorsed by DAERA [Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs] and in particular, with regard to the continuing availability of Farm Business registrations for woodland creation," he said.