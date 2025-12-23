FFA seeking to put agriculture on an ‘even keel’ in 2026

Farmers for Action (FFA) has stated its intention to continue its campaign to secure an agricultural sector in Northern Ireland that is placed on an 'even keel’.

Making this happen will require fundamental change to the current inheritance tax measures and the re-establishment of balance in the countryside, according to FFA spokesperson, William Taylor.

He commented: “We need Westminster committing to support policies that prevent major swings in farm output.

“The days of going from feast to famine are over. Farmers want to know they can avail of prices that reflect their costs of production in an accurate manner.

“They can then tailor their levels of output accordingly.”

The FFA representative specifically highlighted the success of egg production in Northern Ireland during 2025.

He explained: “However, in many ways, this came about due to the serious impact of avian flu on poultry flock across many parts of Great Britain.”

Significantly, Taylor believes that a return to a more structured farming sector will encourage significant numbers of small landowner back into production agriculture.

“This would be a very positive development,” he added.

Farm Welfare Bill

The vehicle to make all of this happen is the FFA’s proposed Farm Welfare Bill: proposed legislation that has been discussed on a number of occasions with politicians at Northern Ireland’s Stormont Assembly over the last two years.

Taylor said: “FFA was established some 20 years ago to deliver sustainable prices for farmers throughout Northern Ireland.

“Our Farm Welfare Bill addresses this issue from two fundamental directions: food security is one; the other relates to a comprehensive response on behalf of the entire farming industry to climate change.”

According to the FFA representative, it should be possible to have the proposed legislation passed into law within a relatively short period of time.

FFA representative William Taylor

The Farm Welfare Bill envisages farmers being paid a price that takes full account of all input costs plus an agreed margin to deliver ongoing sustainability at farm levels.

All the main food commodities produced in Northern Ireland would be covered in the scope of the legislation that is finally enacted.

According to Taylor: “The legislation would also serve to keep out imports of beef from countries such as Australia and Brazil.

“From a climate change perspective alone, it makes no sense to import food that is already in abundance locally from half way around the world.”