Dawn Meats and Dunbia celebrate year end with 60 awards

Dawn Meats and Dunbia, a division of Dawn Meats, are celebrating the end of the year with 60 successful award wins in 2025, including World’s Best Steak at the World Steak Challenge 2025.

A 32-day aged Irish Angus striploin, produced by Dawn Meats and sold in Lidl supermarkets in Ireland and Poland, was crowned the ultimate winner in the 2025 competition.

In total the team at Dawn Meats won 33 awards while the Dunbia team were awarded 26.

The award wins and recognitions for Dawn Meats included:

Niall Browne, CEO of Dawn Meats, named Irish Times, in association with Bank of Ireland, Businessperson of the Month for October;

Michelle White, head of marketing at Dawn Meats, named Meat Businesswoman of the Year 2025 at the Women in Meat Industry Awards, run by Meat Management;

Silver award at the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards;

Gold Membership status in Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme.

The award wins and recognitions for Dunbia included:

Outstanding Community Engagement at the Food Manufacture Excellence Awards;

Best Red Meat Product award at the Food Management Today Industry Awards;

Best Beef Product and Best Red Meat Product at the Meat Management Industry Awards;

Manufacturing Business of the Year Award at the Carmarthenshire Business Awards;

A series of gold, silver and bronze awards in the Christmas Categories and All Year Round Category at the Quality Food Awards;

A Gold Award for 2024 from GroceryAid, recognised across three pillars – awareness, fundraising and volunteering – and for Dunbia’s participation in a series of activities throughout the year, including fundraising and taking part in GroceryAid Day.

Product wins included:

World Steak Challenge: World’s Best Steak, Europe’s Best Steak, World’s Best Grass Fed Sirloin and World’s Best Grass-Fed Ribeye at the World Steak Challenge as well as 26 medals across Dawn Meats and Dunbia;

A total of 14 accolades for Dawn Meats and Dunbia at the Great Taste Awards: one 3-star, eight 2-star and five 1-star;

Two wins at the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards, winning two silver All Year Round categories for Lidl Deluxe Lamb Rump Roast with Sea Salt, Garlic and Rosemary and Dawn Meats Red Hereford Fillet Steak;

Best Beef Product for Tesco Finest Hickory Smoked Beef Short Rib with Bourbon & Black Pepper BBQ Glaze and Best Red Meat Product for Tesco Finest Hickory Smoked Beef Short Rib with Bourbon & Black Pepper BBQ Glaze at the Meat Management Industry Awards.

Commentating on the company’s successful award wins, chief executive of Dawn Meats Group, Niall Browne said: "I am very proud of our team for achieving 60 successful award wins, including World’s Best Steak at the World Steak Challenge 2025.

"Working closely with our farmers and suppliers, we continue to deliver top quality products to Ireland, the UK and across the globe.

"Sustainability is a central pillar of our work, and we are particularly delighted to be recognised for our ESG leadership and company-wide progress towards our Plan Four Zero goals.

"We look forward to the next year as we strive to further innovate and continue to deliver best in class meat products."