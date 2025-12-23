Ireland one of 8 countries awarded biomethane project

Ireland is one of eight European countries to be awarded the BIOMAPE project, a European Commission initiative designed to support the accelerated and sustainable deployment of biomethane across EU member states.

The project brings together partners to address technical, regulatory, market and social barriers to biomethane deployment in EU member states.

Biomethane is biogas which has undergone post processing to clean the gas of impurities so that it is identical in terms of cleanliness and quality to natural gas used in Ireland today, meaning it can be used directly in all applications where natural gas is currently the fuel of choice.

Biogas, is the 'raw' gas produced through the anaerobic digestion (AD) process and consists of around 50% to 60% methane with majority of the remaining gas being carbon dioxide (CO2).

AD is the natural process of decomposition of organic matter in an oxygen-starved environment. It occurs naturally in nature and releases methane gases into the atmosphere.

When organic matter (such as slurry or grass silage) is put into AD tanks, it is possible to capture the methane gases produced and apply it to useful purposes such as meeting heating and energy needs.

The remaining organic matter is called digestate and this can be used as an organic alternative to chemical fertiliser.

The BIOMAPE project, led by Renewable Gas Forum Ireland (RGFI), was formally launched in Dublin, where the principle European and Irish stakeholders met to share experiences, examine market and policy developments, and directly inform the next phase of BIOMAPE’s work.

The kick-off workshop was hosted by the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment (DCEE) and Eversheds Sutherland, bringing together policymakers, developers and sector experts from across partner countries.

Discussions focused on how BIOMAPE can address real-world barriers to biomethane deployment and ensure its outputs – including mapping tools, technical frameworks and modelling approaches – are practical, scalable and aligned with market needs.

Key themes emerging from the kick-off workshop included the need to:

Develop a long-term strategy for biomethane projects, ensuring plants remain viable beyond initial feed-in tariff periods;

Improve market transparency and cross-border learning to support informed investment decisions;

Reduce administrative barriers through streamlined regulatory processes;

Strengthen sustainability outcomes by recognising the value of biogenic CO2 and effective digestate management;

Support consistent certification and regulatory frameworks for biomethane and related bio-products;

Address public communication and social acceptability through early, clear and locally tailored engagement.

Speaking following the workshop, CEO of Renewable Gas Forum Ireland, PJ McCarthy said: “The BIOMAPE project comes at a critical moment for Ireland and Europe, as biomethane moves from policy ambition to delivery.

"What we heard in Dublin was a strong consensus around the need for long-term market signals, transparent pricing, and regulatory clarity to unlock investment and deliver sustainable projects at scale, alongside early and effective community engagement to build social licence.

"The insights shared will directly shape BIOMAPE’s next steps and ensure the project responds to the realities on the ground.”

Ireland is now entering a pivotal phase of biomethane development, supported by its National Biomethane Strategy and early demonstration projects, while countries such as Austria and Slovenia offer valuable experience in market integration, certification and operational delivery.

BIOMAPE will harness this shared learning to support member states as they scale biomethane to meet climate, energy security and rural development goals.