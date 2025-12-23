Results: Fermanagh pedigree cattle breeders end showing year in style

A tremendous turnout of calves was presented before judge, Victor Chestnutt at the recent Fermanagh Pedigree Breeders' Calf Show.

The event was held at the Ulster Farmers’ Mart Exhibition Centre in Enniskillen.

Victor summed up his reaction to the impressive cattle after an intensive period of judging the 38 catalogued classes.

“I was really impressed with the quality of stock in front of me today and it certainly augers well for the future."

Over 55 calves from continental and native breeds along with some commercial stock competed for a lucrative prize fund of over £5,000 with sponsorship from a range of agricultural companies.

Alan Morrison’s TikTok won the Overall Native Senior Championship.

The overall Continental Senior Champion sponsored by E and R Bennett went to David Bothwell from St. Angelo for his 11-month-old Charolais senior bull calf, Killadeas Vermont.

He is out of Killadeas Pearl and bred by Clenagh Ulick.

The Reserve Champion, Drumlone Vergee, was exhibited by Kenneth Veitch.

The Overall Native Senior Championship was awarded to an Aberdeen-Angus bull calf, Drummeer TikTok, from the Maguiresbridge herd of Alan Morrison.

The Overall Continental Junior Champion went to Robert Forde from Tempo with his Mullyknock Scorpio, a May-2025-born Simmental bull calf.

The Overall Native Junior Champion was awarded to Jenson Lindsay, from Enniskillen, with an eye-catching heifer calf.

And, finally, the Overall Commercial Champion was won by Robbie Woods from Lisbellaw with his Belgium Blue cross heifer, born in February 2025.

Robert Forde with his Overall Continental Junior Champion

Results

Senior Native Bull Calf born on or after 1 September, 2024: Alan Morrison (Drummeer TikTok);

Senior Continental Bull Calf born on or after1 September, 2024: (1) Kenneth Veitch (Drumlone Verge ET); (2) S & P McDonald (Coolcran Rafiki); (3) Frank Kelly (Ashland Romeo);

Senior Continental Bull Calf born on or after 1 October, 2024: (1) Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh; (2) Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh;

Senior Continental Bull Calf born on or after 1 November, 2024: David Bothwell (Killadeas Vermont);

Junior Continental Bull Calf born on or after 1 January, 2025: (1) S & P McDonald (Coolcran Spartan); (2) Frank Kelly (Ashland Silvester); (3) J and S McGeehan (Slieve Apollo); (4) David Bothwell (Killadeas Arrow);

Junior Native Bull Calf born on or after 1 February 2025: (1) Fintan Keown (Home Farm Euro); (2) Alan Morrison (Drummeer El Presidente); (3)Fintan Keown (Home Farm lord Hey);

Junior Continental Bull Calf born on or after 1 February 2025: (1) George Nelson (Drumacritten Alfie); (2) S & P McDonald (Coolcran Simba); (3) Kenneth Stubbs (Drumbulcan Seth);

Junior Continental Bull Calf born on or after 1 May 2025: (1) Robert Forde (Mullyknock Scorpio); (2) J & S McGeehan (Slieve Ali);

The Overall Commercial Champion was exhibited by Robbie Woods.

Junior Native Bull Calf born on or after 1 September 2025: Alan Morrison (Drummeer Lord T Bone);

Senior Continental Female Calf born on or after 1 September 2024: (1) Edwin Morrison (Drummeer Violet); (2) S & P McDonald (Coolcran Vesnas Roxette);

Senior Native Female Calf born on or after 1July 2024: Alan Morrison (Drummeer Blackbird);

Senior Continental Female Calf born on or after 1 November 2024: J & S McGeehan (Slieve Viola);

Junior Native Female Calf born on or after 1 January 2025: Jenson Lindsay (Rigg Wonder Woman);

Junior Continental Female Calf born on or after 28 December 2024: (1) George Nelson (Drumacritten Angela); (2) Gareth Wilson (Garvary Voluptuous);

Jenson Lindsay with his Overall Native Junior Champion.

Junior Native Female Calf born on or after 1 March 2024: (1) Alan Morrison (Drummeer Evie); (2) A. Carson and A. Ferris; (3) Jenson Lindsay (Rigg Winsor); (4) A. Carson and A. Ferris;

Junior Continental Female Calf born on or after 1 April 2025: (1) George Nelson (Drumacritten Amelia); (2) Kenneth Stubbs (Drumbulcan Senorita); (3) Gareth Elliott (Millrock Victoria);

Junior Native Female Calf born on or after 2 September 2025: Alan Morrison (Drummeer Lady Tulip);

Junior Continental Female Calf born on or after 1 July 2025: Gareth Elliott (Millrock Velvet);

Continental Pair any age property of owner: (1) J & S McGeehan (Limousin); (2) George Nelson (Charolais); (3) Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh (Charolais); (4) Kenneth Stubbs (Simmental);

Native pair any age property of one owner: (1 and 2) Alan Morrison (Aberdeen Angus); (3) Fintan Keown (Aberdeen Angus); (4) A Carson and A Ferris (Shorthorn);

Commercial male born in 2025: (1) Donal Keown (Rocky); (2) Robbie Woods (Red Ash);

Commercial Female born in 2025: (1) Robbie Woods (Bessy Blue); (2) Gareth Elliott (Vanessa); (3) Donal Keown (Blue Girl); (4) Kenneth Veitch (Blue X);

Breeding Heifer born after 1 December 2023: (1 and 2) Robert Brownlee;

Male Senior Continental Champion: David Bothwell (Killadeas Vermont); Reserve - Kenneth Veitch (Drumlone Verge ET);

Male Senior Native Champion: Alan Morrison (Drummeer TikTok);

Male Junior Continental Champion: Robert Forde (Mullyknock Scorpio);

Male Junior Native Champion: Alan Morrison (Drummeer Lord T Bone); Reserve - Fintan Keown (Home Farm Euro);

Female Senior Continental Champion: J & S McGeehan (Slieve Viola); Reserve - Edwin Morrison (Drummeer Violet);

Female Senior Native Champion: Alan Morrison (Drummeer Blackbird);

Female Junior Continental Champion: George Nelson (Drumacritten Amelia); Reserve - Gareth Elliott (Millrock Velvet);

Female Junior Native Champion: Jenson Lindsay (Rigg Wonder Woman); Reserve - Alan Morrison (Drummeer Evie);

Overall Continental Senior Champion: David Bothwell (Killadeas Vermont); Reserve - Kenneth Veitch (Drumlone Verge ET);

Overall Native Senior Champion: Alan Morrison (Drummeer TikTok); Reserve - Alan Morrison (Drummeer Blackbird);

Overall Continental Junior Champion: Robert Forde (Mullyknock Scorpio); Reserve - George Nelson (Drumacritten Alfie);

Overall Native Junior Champion: Jenson Lindsay (Rigg Wonder Woman); Reserve – Alan Morrison (Drummeer Evie);

Overall Commercial Champion: Robbie Woods (Bessy Blue); Reserve - Gareth Elliott (Vanessa).