Concerns over TAMS ranking and selection process for TB herds

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has expressed concern over the ranking and selection process for Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) applications.

ICMSA Farm Business Committee chairperson, Pat O’Brien expressed anger at the process, which he said is penalising farmers with higher stocking rates arising from tuberculosis (TB) restrictions.

Highly stocked farmers acquire negative marks under 'ranking and selection' which ultimately can lead to farmers missing out on application approvals under TAMS.

“The Department [of Agriculture, Food and the Marine] [isn't] even differentiating farmers who are highly stocked due to TB," O'Brien said.

"They just seem to be basing it off whatever stocking rate they see in front of them. Talk about kicking someone when they’re down, this is not acceptable.

"Farmers who are TB restricted cannot sell animals, which inevitably leads to higher stocking rates. We have seen correspondence clearly showing farmers missing out on TAMS approval solely because they were restricted."

The ICMSA said it will continue to advocate for the removal of penalties linked to higher stocking rates under TAMS.

“Farm viability stood at just 43% in Ireland in 2024. To survive, farmers need adequately stocked farms. That reality should not be used as a stick to beat farmers through ranking and selection,” O'Brien added.

"We are now seeing the real ramifications of this flawed stocking rate criteria, farmers with TB-restricted herds are being unfairly penalised and farm viability is not being considered.

"The only solution is to remove the stocking rate criteria fully and entirely. It is unfair and is causing serious problems."

The ICMSA is calling for every farmer that missed out on TAMS approval because of their stocking rates to receive an approval letter as soon as possible and adequate funding should be put in place to ensure that ranking and selection is no longer required.

Last week, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon announced that the facility to submit applications for the replacement of roofs under TAMS 3 is now open.

TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.