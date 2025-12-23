Major garda effort for National Slowdown Day today

An Garda Síochána, in partnership with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, is conducting a national speed enforcement operation - National #Slowdown Day – which runs for 24 hours from 12:00am to 11:59pm today, Tuesday, December 23.

The aim of today’s effort is to promote safer driving and reduce speed-related collisions nationwide, coinciding with increased road use for Christmas holidays.

So far this National #Slowdown Day, members of An Garda Síochána, along with GoSafe mobile and static safety cameras, have detected nearly 150 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Examples of high speeds detected include:

• 119km/hr in a 50km/hr zone on the Drummartin Link Road in Dublin 14;• 139km/hr in a 60km/hr zone on the Dublin Road in Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow;• 120km/hr in a 80km/hr zone on the N52 road in Mounthenry, Birr, Co. Offaly;• 156km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the N11 road in Kereight, Crossabeg, Co. Wexford;• 163km/hr in a 120km/hr zone on the M6 road in Killavally, Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath.

National Slowdown Day

An Garda Síochána conducts several high-profile National #SlowDown Days each year, aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of speeding.

These operations serve to remind motorists of the serious risks associated with excessive or inappropriate speed, promote greater compliance with speed limits and support efforts to deter and detect dangerous driving behaviours.

Driving above the legal speed limit – or at a speed unsuitable for current road, weather or traffic conditions – not only endangers the driver but also puts other road users at significant risk, gardaí have said.

Excessive speed reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unexpected hazards and increases the likelihood of losing control, which can result in serious or fatal collisions.

Speeding can have devastating consequences – not just for the driver, but for other innocent road users. The faster a vehicle is travelling, the more severe the impact in the event of a collision, according to the RSA and gardaí.

An Garda Síochána continues to actively work with relevant partners as part of the government’s Road Safety Strategy 2021–2030 ‘a strategic, coordinated and multi-sectoral approach to road safety across government and key stakeholders will be critical to achieving a safer, better Ireland for all’.

This involves approximately 180 measures for delivery by all partners to the strategy across areas such as education, technology, information sharing, legislation, roads infrastructure and enforcement.