Cork-based agri-business announces expansion plan

Cork-based manufacturer of animal premix and feed additives, Inform Nutrition Ireland Ltd., has announced a number of strategic appointments and investments as part of its growth strategy and long-term expansion plans, ahead of the company’s 40th anniversary in 2026.

The latest senior appointments are aimed at strengthening the company’s commercial, operations, and procurement capabilities as it continues its multi-phased investment programme launched in 2023, focused on enhancing operational efficiency, product quality, and innovation.

Michael Slattery from Tipperary has been appointed commercial director, leading the strategic direction and expansion of Inform Nutrition’s commercial operations in Ireland and the UK.

Slattery brings more than 35 years of industry experience and a strong network across the agricultural sector.

Anthony Heavey from Cork joins as operations manager, tasked with driving new advancements in efficiency and quality control.

A seasoned operations and supply-chain specialist with extensive experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing and logistics, he has led large teams across production, planning, quality, and warehousing, with a strong focus on efficiency and continuous improvement.

Philippe Mordier from France has been appointed procurement manager, bringing over 30 years’ international experience in procurement and supply chain management across the pharmaceuticals, utilities, energy, and oil and gas sectors.

His expertise involves supplier strategy, sustainability initiatives, procurement operations, and driving efficiencies across complex supply chains.

Investment in the agri-business

The hires coincide with a major acceleration of the company’s investment programme. In 2025, Inform Nutrition completed Phase 2 of its investment plan, directing €2 million in capital investment toward advanced manufacturing technologies at its Cork campus.

This included the installation of a new Concetti bagging machine, which grew premix production capacity from 25,000t to 35,000t, an automated raw-material storage system, a Promtek precision weighing system, and facility upgrades.

Inform Nutrition also opened a new distribution hub in Watergrasshill.

The company said that enhancing automation remains a central pillar of Inform Nutrition’s long-term strategy, driving greater efficiency and ensuring a consistent supply during periods of high seasonal demand.

It added that ongoing investment in the business is also contributing to an expansion of the workforce with the creation of new roles and upskilling opportunities for staff, animal nutritionists, and veterinary scientists.

Commenting on the developments, CEO of Inform Nutrition, William Twomey said: “As we look toward 2026 and begin preparations for our 40th year in business, we are entering one of the most exciting chapters in our journey.

"With continued investment, a strong innovation pipeline, and a clear strategic vision, we are exceptionally well positioned for the next phase of growth.

"The year ahead promises meaningful progress as we build on four decades of commitment to animal health, performance, and industry leadership.”

In addition to supplying feed mills, co-ops, and farmers throughout Ireland, Inform Nutrition supplies over 60 international markets through its sister company, Mervue Laboratories.