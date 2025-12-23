Nearly 80% of TAMS tranche 8 applications approved - DAFM

79% of applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) have been approved.
The latest data published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) shows that 4,240 out of the 5,364 applications made under this round of the scheme have been given the green light.
757 applications are yet to be fully processed, 280 have been rejected and 87 were withdrawn.
TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.
The following table provides an update on the status of tranche 8 applications across the various TAMS schemes:
|TAMS 3 scheme
|Applications
|Rejected
|Withdrawn
|In progress
|Approved
|Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme
|1,692
|70
|36
|247
|1,339
|Dairy Equipment Scheme
|265
|14
|3
|47
|201
|Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme
|1,287
|85
|12
|142
|1,048
|Low Emission Slurry Spreading
|320
|2
|6
|1
|311
|Organic Capital Investment Scheme
|430
|26
|13
|22
|369
|Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme
|26
|2
|0
|10
|14
|Solar Capital Investment Scheme
|455
|20
|3
|168
|264
|Tillage Capital Investment Scheme
|254
|23
|2
|0
|229
|Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme
|282
|16
|5
|68
|193
|Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme
|353
|22
|7
|52
|272
|Total
|5,364
|280
|87
|757
|4,240
The department also confirmed that 4,322 approvals have been issued under tranche 6 of TAMS 3.
145 out of the total 4,930 applications made in this tranche remain to be fully processed by department staff, while 324 have been rejected and 139 were withdrawn.
48 applications are still being processed under tranche 7.
Of the 2,181 applications made, 1,865 have been approved, 215 rejected and 53 withdrawn.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon recently announced that the facility to submit applications for the replacement of roofs under TAMS 3 is now open.
Minister Heydon said: “I am very pleased to confirm that the process to submit applications for replacement of roofs is now open.
"Grant aid support for these investments will be available under the Farm Safety measure of TAMS.
"Full details of the requirements in relation to these investments, and updated terms and conditions, are now available on my department’s website.
“I would encourage farmers to examine the new supports I have made available under the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme."