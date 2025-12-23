Nearly 80% of TAMS tranche 8 applications approved - DAFM

79% of applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) have been approved.

The latest data published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) shows that 4,240 out of the 5,364 applications made under this round of the scheme have been given the green light.

757 applications are yet to be fully processed, 280 have been rejected and 87 were withdrawn.

TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

The following table provides an update on the status of tranche 8 applications across the various TAMS schemes:

TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 1,692 70 36 247 1,339 Dairy Equipment Scheme 265 14 3 47 201 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 1,287 85 12 142 1,048 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 320 2 6 1 311 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 430 26 13 22 369 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 26 2 0 10 14 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 455 20 3 168 264 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 254 23 2 0 229 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 282 16 5 68 193 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 353 22 7 52 272 Total 5,364 280 87 757 4,240 TAMS 3 tranche 8 applications. Source: DAFM

The department also confirmed that 4,322 approvals have been issued under tranche 6 of TAMS 3.

145 out of the total 4,930 applications made in this tranche remain to be fully processed by department staff, while 324 have been rejected and 139 were withdrawn.

48 applications are still being processed under tranche 7.

Of the 2,181 applications made, 1,865 have been approved, 215 rejected and 53 withdrawn.

Replacement roofs

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon recently announced that the facility to submit applications for the replacement of roofs under TAMS 3 is now open.

Minister Heydon said: “I am very pleased to confirm that the process to submit applications for replacement of roofs is now open.

"Grant aid support for these investments will be available under the Farm Safety measure of TAMS.

"Full details of the requirements in relation to these investments, and updated terms and conditions, are now available on my department’s website.

“I would encourage farmers to examine the new supports I have made available under the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme."