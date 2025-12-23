Agriland logo

Nearly 80% of TAMS tranche 8 applications approved - DAFM

By Kathleen O'Sullivan

Share this article

79% of applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) have been approved.

The latest data published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) shows that 4,240 out of the 5,364 applications made under this round of the scheme have been given the green light.

757 applications are yet to be fully processed, 280 have been rejected and 87 were withdrawn.

TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

The following table provides an update on the status of tranche 8 applications across the various TAMS schemes:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme1,69270362471,339
Dairy Equipment Scheme26514347201
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme1,28785121421,048
Low Emission Slurry Spreading320261311
Organic Capital Investment Scheme430261322369
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme26201014
Solar Capital Investment Scheme455203168264
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme2542320229
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme28216568193
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme35322752272
Total5,364280877574,240
TAMS 3 tranche 8 applications. Source: DAFM

The department also confirmed that 4,322 approvals have been issued under tranche 6 of TAMS 3.

145 out of the total 4,930 applications made in this tranche remain to be fully processed by department staff, while 324 have been rejected and 139 were withdrawn.

48 applications are still being processed under tranche 7.

Of the 2,181 applications made, 1,865 have been approved, 215 rejected and 53 withdrawn.

Replacement roofs

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon recently announced that the facility to submit applications for the replacement of roofs under TAMS 3 is now open. 

Minister Heydon said: “I am very pleased to confirm that the process to submit applications for replacement of roofs is now open.

"Grant aid support for these investments will be available under the Farm Safety measure of TAMS.

"Full details of the requirements in relation to these investments, and updated terms and conditions, are now available on my department’s website.

“I would encourage farmers to examine the new supports I have made available under the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme."

Related Stories

Topics

Share this article

More Stories

Breaking: UK Government increases inheritance tax relief after farmer pressure

Breaking News

Breaking: UK Government increases inheritance tax relief after farmer pressure

Minister urged to review 'Forgotten Farmers' scheme criteria

Schemes

Minister urged to review 'Forgotten Farmers' scheme criteria

AHV awarded patent for quorum sensing inhibition technology in animal health

AHV awarded patent for quorum sensing inhibition technology in animal health

FFA seeking to put agriculture on an ‘even keel’ in 2026

N.Ireland

FFA seeking to put agriculture on an ‘even keel’ in 2026

The Merlo SM30 - setting telehandler standards for 45 years

Machinery

The Merlo SM30 - setting telehandler standards for 45 years

Major garda effort for National Slowdown Day today

Rural Life

Major garda effort for National Slowdown Day today

Dawn Meats and Dunbia celebrate year end with 60 awards

Agri-Business

Dawn Meats and Dunbia celebrate year end with 60 awards

Ireland one of 8 countries awarded biomethane project

Environment

Ireland one of 8 countries awarded biomethane project

Concerns over TAMS ranking and selection process for TB herds

Agri-Business

Concerns over TAMS ranking and selection process for TB herds