Farmers can now apply for TAMS funding to replace roofs

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon has today (Friday, December 19) announced that the facility to submit applications for the replacement of roofs under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) is now open.

TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

Minister Heydon said: “I am very pleased to confirm that the process to submit applications for replacement of roofs is now open.

"Grant aid support for these investments will be available under the Farm Safety measure of TAMS. Full details of the requirements in relation to these investments, and updated terms and conditions, are now available on my department’s website.

“I would encourage farmers to examine the new supports I have made available under the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme."

Farmers are urged to carry out an assessment of their farm buildings to ensure all structures are able to withstand future weather events.

Where structures are found not to be sound, farmers should undertake the necessary work to make the buildings safe.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister of State with responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture, Michael Healy-Rae said: “I am delighted to see the addition of replacement roofs under the farm safety element of TAMS 3.

"I would encourage all farmers availing of the measure to appoint the required project supervisors to ensure that the work is undertaken in a safe manner, using appropriate equipment and experienced contractors to remove the existing roof and construct the replacement roof.”

TAMS

A total of 7,906 applications were submitted in tranche 10 of TAMS 3, which closed for applications on December 5. This brings the total number of applications under TAMS 3 to 59,302.

“The huge number of applications received in this latest tranche to date under TAMS 3 shows the importance of this scheme to the farming sector, which will allow investment across a range of facilities on their farms," Minister Heydon said.

"TAMS has been, and continues to be, a hugely successful and beneficial scheme to the farming community and the wider rural economy. It has delivered key modernisation, environmental and safety improvements on thousands of farms across the country.”

TAMS is jointly funded by the National Exchequer and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) of the European Union under Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

Under the On-farm Capital Investment Scheme known as TAMS 3 there are 11 individual schemes. These are as follows:

Animal Welfare, Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

Pig and Poultry Capital Investment Scheme (PPIS) at 40% grant rate, with a €500,000 investment ceiling;

Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

Organic Farming Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes;

Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme (LESS) at 60% grant rate, with a €40,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes;

Nutrient Importation Storage Scheme (NISS) at 70% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes.

Queries of a technical nature relating to the specifications should be submitted by email to the following email address: [email protected]. The department has said that for all other TAMS queries, farmers should contact TAMS 3 Admin on 053 9163425.