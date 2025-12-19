IFI announces new waterways barrier mitigation funding round

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has opened a new round of funding in the National Barrier Mitigation Scheme, which aims to address physical barriers in Irish waterways, such as dams, culverts and weirs, that affect fish passage.

This follows from a successful roll-out of the scheme this year in which €13.6 million was awarded to 103 projects across the country.

According to the IFI, its Barrier Mitigation Fund will support projects from early planning and design to full construction and habitat restoration.

Hazel King, head of the National Barrier Mitigation Programme, said: "The launch of IFI’s second Barrier Mitigation Fund demonstrates IFI’s ongoing commitment to restoring the health and connectivity of our rivers.

"Across Ireland, thousands of barriers such as weirs, bridges and culverts cause the fragmentation of fish habitats and block the natural movement of fish and sediment in our rivers."

The purpose of the scheme is to help remove or mitigate man-made barriers to fish passage in Irish rivers and streams, supporting IFI’s ongoing commitment to improving fish passage, restoring connectivity, and enhancing biodiversity in rivers and streams nationwide.

Local authorities or other agencies involved in the management of Irish water bodies are encouraged to apply for this funding, as well as local angling groups or barrier owners.

The scheme is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Eligibility

Examples of the types of barriers eligible for funding include:

Old, unused weirs or sluices that obstruct migratory fish such as salmon, sea trout, lamprey, or eel;

Redundant structures or culverts disrupting water flow and habitats;

Fords or dams no longer serving their original purpose.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne said: "I wanted to ensure the continuation of funding of these really important barrier mitigation projects across Ireland.

"This work around barrier mitigation is about improving water quality, restoring river connectivity and improving fish migration in our waterways.

"We want the natural movement of fish in our rivers and waterways.”

Minister Browne added that the programme “allows those who are in ownership of existing barriers to receive funding to mitigate them”.

He added: “When implemented these projects will enable rivers and fish to flow more freely, adding to our Water Framework Directive and Nature Restoration Plan objectives, conservation objectives in Special Areas of Conservation and the requirements of the Habitats Directive Annex II and V listed fish species."

‘On-the-ground actions’

Minister of State at with responsibility for fisheries and the marine, Timmy Dooley TD, added: "The National Barrier Mitigation Programme supports practical, on-the-ground actions to address barriers and help restore river connectivity, improve water quality, and enhance biodiversity.

"I welcome this new round of funding, and I strongly encourage eligible organisations to engage with the Programme and take advantage of this funding opportunity."

Applications for funding must be led by a state agency or local authority, but individuals or other groups can apply with IFI as the lead agency, following a successful expression of interest (EOI).

Submissions can be made until March 4, 2026, and all applications must be submitted through IFI’s funding portal.