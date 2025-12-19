RUAS launches All Ireland ‘On-Farm Winter Fair Challenge’

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has launched an all-island dairy cattle show competition - the ‘On-Farm Winter Fair Challenge’.

It will provide a unique opportunity for pedigree dairy cattle breeders, north and south, to showcase the animals that would have taken part in the 2025 Winter Fair, had it not been for the imposition of bluetongue movement restrictions.

Significantly, the RUAS is confirming that the competitors for the new event will be drawn from the full pool of the original cattle exhibitors, who were due to compete at the society’s Eikon Centre on December 11 past.

The new event will see Alan Timbrell, from Gloucestershire, reside as judge.

He has previously judged at the 152nd Balmoral Show as well as at AgriScot and other renowned shows across the US, New Zealand and Finland.

His expertise in the dairy industry has helped him excel at Alta Genetics over the last 25 years and he owns Ayrshire and Holstein cattle of his own.

On-Farm Challenge

Explaining how the competition will be judged, Alan said:

“We will travel from farm to farm to assess the dairy cattle throughout the Challenge.

“It will differ from the traditional showing scene in that the animals are usually more settled in their natural environment. From my experience though, the competition is as tough as ever."

The Challenge will see a revised class list, with the titles for the four Breed Champions and Supreme Interbreed Champion up for grabs once again alongside the prize money.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Group Operations director, commented: “For many of our exhibitors, the Royal Ulster Winter Fair proves fundamental in not only lifting their profiles locally but also in contributing towards further accolades, such as at the illustrious All Britain Awards.

"We’re thrilled to be able to work alongside Danske Bank to offer this alternative competition for this year’s original entrants which still celebrates the top-quality cattle that the event has become renowned for."

Results from the Royal Ulster Winter Fair On Farm Challenge will be announced following the competition in the New Year.

Meanwhile, relaxations to the movement restrictions, introduced in the wake of the recent bluetongue confirmations in Co. Down, have been confirmed by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

This will come as good news for the various breed cubs and other organisations operating across Northern Ireland with cattle competition classes scheduled for the early weeks of 2026.