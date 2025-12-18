DAERA: Changes to bluetongue movement restrictions in NI

There will be a further relaxation of animal movement restrictions for farms within the bluetongue virus (BTV) Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) in Northern Ireland.
According to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) from tomorrow (Friday, December 19) all animals, except for animals that have tested positive for bluetongue "will be free to move under general licence within and out of the TCZ unless they are in certain high-risk categories".
DAERA has detailed that high risk categories include:
The department has also clarified that those within these high-risk categories will be permitted to move under specific licence but are subject to certain additional requirements.
It said that dependent on animal category, these requirements include either proof of a negative pregnancy test, or negative pre-movement testing or proof of previous bluetongue vaccination.
NI's chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher said: “When DAERA announced the lifting of restrictions on Saintfield Market last week, I indicated that with surveillance testing for bluetongue in the TCZ nearing completion, pending a further risk assessment, we hoped to announce the conditions and criteria for the movement of animals within the zone and also to holdings outside.
“However, certain categories of cattle, sheep, goats, deer, llamas and alpacas will require other measures to qualify for movement, and I would urge farmers to familiarise themselves with those details on the DAERA website."
According to the department in relation to movements outside of the TCZ specific principles apply, these include:
Cattle:
Sheep: