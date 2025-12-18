DAERA: Changes to bluetongue movement restrictions in NI

There will be a further relaxation of animal movement restrictions for farms within the bluetongue virus (BTV) Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) in Northern Ireland.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) from tomorrow (Friday, December 19) all animals, except for animals that have tested positive for bluetongue "will be free to move under general licence within and out of the TCZ unless they are in certain high-risk categories".

DAERA has detailed that high risk categories include:

Cattle - all females 18 months and older and bulls 14 months and older;

Sheep and goats - breeding males;

Deer, llamas and alpacas - pregnant females and breeding males.

The department has also clarified that those within these high-risk categories will be permitted to move under specific licence but are subject to certain additional requirements.

It said that dependent on animal category, these requirements include either proof of a negative pregnancy test, or negative pre-movement testing or proof of previous bluetongue vaccination.

Bluetongue

NI's chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher said: “When DAERA announced the lifting of restrictions on Saintfield Market last week, I indicated that with surveillance testing for bluetongue in the TCZ nearing completion, pending a further risk assessment, we hoped to announce the conditions and criteria for the movement of animals within the zone and also to holdings outside.

“With surveillance testing having now ended and noting we are now within the vector inactive period, I can confirm that we are able to relax the restrictions on movements inside and outside the zone.

“However, certain categories of cattle, sheep, goats, deer, llamas and alpacas will require other measures to qualify for movement, and I would urge farmers to familiarise themselves with those details on the DAERA website."

Movements outside TCZ

According to the department in relation to movements outside of the TCZ specific principles apply, these include:

Cattle:

All females less than 18 months, all castrated males, and bulls less than 14 months will be permitted to move under general licence without testing, vaccination, or pregnancy determination;

All female cattle 18 months and older will be required to have negative tests for bluetongue - both PCR and Elisa tests - or they can move if they have proof that they are fully vaccinated for bluetongue or are veterinary certified as non-pregnant;

Bulls 14 months and older will require a negative PCR test for BTV to move under licence.

Sheep:

All animals except for breeding males will be allowed to move under licence with no testing necessary;

Breeding males will require a negative PCR test before a licence can be granted allowing movement.