DAERA launches public consultation on next stage of river basin plan

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has today (Thursday, December 18) launched a six-month public consultation on its assessment of the Significant Water Management Issues (SWMI) affecting rivers, lakes, coastal waters and groundwaters in Northern Ireland.

The report aims to improve understanding of the environmental pressures and impacts affecting each of Northern Ireland's water bodies, including rivers, lakes, coastal waters and groundwater.

It also provides an assessment of the current water quality status in Northern Ireland.

The consultation invites input from stakeholders and the public to verify or provide alternative evidence regarding the department’s assessment of the underlying issues and pressures, which DAERA said is essential for developing effective measures to address these in the fourth cycle River Basin Management Plan (RBMP).

This plan will cover the six-year period from January 1, 2028 to December 31, 2033.

Welcoming the launch of the public consultation, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “We must have open and frank discussions about how we are going to improve water quality.

"Concerted efforts are being made to establish robust foundations for the development of the fourth cycle River Basin Management Plan while considering the requirements of all sectors of society.

“I believe the fourth cycle plan must be ambitious and address the challenges that Northern Ireland faces in relation to declining water quality.

"Understanding the pressures and impacts of different sources of pollution on the water environment is paramount to being able to act effectively," the minister added

The public is encouraged to respond to this consultation which will run for six months, closing on June 18, 2026 and is available on the DAERA website.