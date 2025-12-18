Carbery is latest processor to announce drop in milk price for November

Carbery has announced its milk price for the month of November. If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average milk price of 39.35c/L.

This is inclusive of VAT, 0.88c/L, somatic cell count (SCC) bonus and FutureProof sustainability bonus. This is a reduction of 3.5c/L from October.

The co-op noted that the FutureProof bonus available for 2025 has increased by 0.25c/L to a total of 1.25c/L.

The base milk price adjustment, SCC and FutureProof bonus figures above are quoted excluding VAT.

A spokesperson for Carbery said: “The November price reduction reflects sustained pressure in international dairy markets, driven by continued strong global milk supply.

"This imbalance between supply and demand has weakened commodity prices, particularly for core products such as butter, cheese and milk powders.

"Carbery remains committed to paying the best possible milk price based on market returns, however we must also balance this with broader commercial considerations.

Milk price for November

Carbery is just the latest processor to announce a drop in milk price for November supplies.

Yesterday (Wednesday, December 17), Tirlán announced that it will pay a total of 36.08c/L (including VAT) for November creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This November milk price consists of a base price of 35.58c/L (including VAT), which is a reduction of 2c/L from October; and a sustainability action payment of 0.5c/L.

Meanwhile, Kerry Dairy Ireland confirmed that it will pay milk suppliers 37.5c/L, including VAT, quality and sustainability bonuses.

This is a further cut to its milk price. Last month, the processor paid suppliers 41c/L.

At EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the milk price for November supplies is 41.03c/L, VAT inclusive.

Based on Kerry Dairy Ireland’s average milk solids for November, the milk price return inclusive of VAT, quality and sustainability bonuses is 49.19c/L.

The Dairygold board also confirmed it has reduced the November milk price by 2c/L to 36c/L.

This is based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality payments and VAT.

According to Dairygold, the November milk price equates to an average November farm gate milk price of 49.1c/L. This is based on the average November 2025 milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

Separately the quoted milk price for November, based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, is 39.4c/L inclusive of VAT.

The Lakeland Dairies board agreed a price of 36.25c/L at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein for November milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0.5c/L Sustainability Incentive Payment.

This is a reduction of 4c/L on the price paid in October.

Qualifying farmers will also receive an out-of-season payment on top of the base price.

To help and support farmers through the current market challenges, the cooperative said it will pay a loyalty payment of 0.3c/L on all 2025 milk supplies in the Republic of Ireland and a loyalty payment of 0.25p/L in Northern Ireland.