Irish farmers descend on Brussels to join EU peers in major protest

Irish farmers and co-op representatives are among thousands who had descended on Brussels today (Thursday, December 18) to protest over many issues including the Mercosur trade deal, cuts in funding to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and generational renewal.

The event is organised by Copa Cogeca which represents farmers and cooperatives across the EU.

Among the Irish groups attending are members of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA).

Speaking from the protest, ICSA general secretary Hugh Farrell said Irish farmers had no choice but to make their voices heard.

“It is hugely important that ICSA is here today, standing shoulder to shoulder with farmers from across Europe," he said.

"Agriculture is being sacrificed through reckless trade deals and proposals to slash the CAP budget, and farmers are here to say clearly that this will not be accepted.

“Mercosur is not a done deal. This agreement completely undermines the standards European farmers are required to meet and poses a direct threat to the future of beef farming in Ireland.”

Representatives from ICSA protesting in Brussels today alongside thousands of farmers from across Europe

The ICSA has said that a strong, properly funded CAP is essential for farm incomes, rural communities and food security.

“European farmers will not be written off or sacrificed. A fair CAP and fair trade are non-negotiable," Farrell added.

ICOS in Brussels

Meanwhile one mantra that is being voiced today in Brussels is 'NO FARMERS, NO FOOD, NO FUTURE'.

President of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), Edward Carr represented Irish co-ops and their farm families, alongside up to 10,000 farmers and other cooperative members and leaders from across Europe at the protest.

The protest coincides with today’s EU leaders’ summit in Brussels. ICOS represents cooperatives across Ireland, including dairy processing co-ops and livestock marts.

ICOS has said that these organisations collectively generate approximately €16 billion in turnover, with 175,000 members and employment for 12,000 individuals in Ireland, plus an additional 24,000 overseas.

Joint IFA and ICOS (Copa Cogeca) delegation at mass farmers' protest in Brussels. Source: Patrick O'Reilly

In total, Ireland has around 1,000 co-ops, not all of which are specifically agri co-ops.

Today's major demonstration comes on the back of the recent EU Commission CAP budget proposal for post-2027 which would see supports for farms slashed by up to 25%.

“The proposal to cut CAP funding and dismantle the two-pillar model of CAP is totally unacceptable at a time when food security in Europe is under threat," Carr said.

"It shows that the EU Commission has completely lost touch with reality on the ground and farmers and cooperatives have had enough.

"The fact, a week before Christmas that farmers, food producers from right across the EU27 have made the effort to travel to Brussels shows this deep frustration.

“EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has talked a lot about the place of farmers and cooperatives in the food supply chain, reducing red tape and ensuring fair competition. But actions speak louder than words and we are not seeing any of these promises being fulfilled," Carr added.

ICOS President Edward Carr at the farmers' protest in Brussels today. Source: Patrick O'Reilly

The ICOS president joined Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman along with Irish farmers in Brussels for this mass protest on the fringe of the EU Council meeting to call on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to stand up for Irish agriculture.

Six months out from Ireland taking over the presidency of the EU, ICOS is asking the Taoiseach to make food security and a properly funded and structured CAP a priority for Ireland.

“We are demanding three clear things now: a strong, common, and properly funded CAP after 2027 that guarantees fair incomes and food security; fair and transparent trade with real safeguards and reciprocity, including a halt to Mercosur; and real simplification, with workable environmental rules, postponed CBAM costs for fertilisers, and access to effective plant protection tools," Carr said.