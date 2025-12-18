Average EU agri output prices up an estimated 3% this year

Early estimates for 2025 suggest that the average price of agricultural goods (outputs) in the EU went up by 3% compared with 2024, according to a new report from Eurostat.

The average price of goods and services consumed in agriculture (inputs) also increased, but more modestly, by less than 1% across the EU.

This rise in agricultural prices comes after a slight decline in 2024, which followed a series of increases from 2021 to 2023.

Price changes in 2025 varied significantly across different agricultural goods.

Source: Eurostat

Sharp increases were registered for cattle (26%) and eggs (23%), and moderate increases for fruit and milk (10% each) and poultry (9%).

Milk prices in 2025 were higher than in 2024 across majority of EU countries.

The most significant price increases were observed in Denmark (21%) and Estonia (20%).

Latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) data for Ireland shows that the most significant output price changes in the 12 months to October 2025 were in cattle, up 47.3%, and milk, down 20%.

Across the EU, there were significant declines for olive oil (37%) and potatoes, including seed potatoes (22%), and smaller decreases for pigs (6%) and cereals (1%), Eurostat data shows.

In terms of agricultural inputs, there were moderate price increases for fertilisers and soil improvers across the EU (5%), as well as veterinary expenses (3%).

However, prices declined for energy lubricants (2%), seeds and planting stock and plant protection products (1% each).