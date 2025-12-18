CSO: Food and live animals exports grew over 11% year-on-year

Irish food and live animals exports hit €13,919 million for the January-October 2025, an 11.8% rise on the €12,446 million from the same period last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This comes as the CSO released its report on goods exports and imports numbers for October 2025.

In terms of agriculture, meat and meat preparations rose 12% to €4,336 million in January-October 2025, up from €3,864 million in the same period in 2024.

Exports of dairy products and birds' eggs reached €4,095 million in the first 10 months of 2025, up 21% from €3,379 million in January-October 2024.

In terms of vegetables and fruit, exports rose €421 million from January-October, up 9% from €386 million in the first 10 months of 2024.

However, exports of cereals and cereal preparations dipped 3.8% to €655 million, from €681 million in January-October 2024.

October figures

Comparing October 2025 to the same month last year, the value of all Irish goods exports decreased by €4.6 billion (-21.6%) to €16.6 billion in October 2025 compared with October 2024 (€21.2 billion).

However, when comparing the first 10 months of the two years, Ireland’s exports of goods have grown by €41.1 billion (+22.0%) in January-October 2025 to €228.5 billion compared with the same period of 2024 (€187.3 billion).

Exports and imports by region

Between January and October 2025, Ireland exported 45.7% (€104.5 billion) of the total value of export goods to the US.

In October 2025, Ireland’s top exporting partners were the US, The Netherlands and Belgium, with Ireland exporting 25.6% (€4.3 billion), 10.8% (€1.8 billion) and 10.3% (€1.7 billion) of total export goods respectively to these countries.

Exports to Great Britain fell by €49.1 million (-3.7%) to €1.29 billion in October 2025 compared with October 2024 (€1.34 billion).

Source: CSO

The products which accounted for the largest share of exports to Great Britain in October 2025 were food and live animals, at €425.6 million, and chemicals and related products at €287.8 million, representing 33.0% and 22.3%, respectively

In terms of imports in October 2025, Ireland imported the highest value of goods from the US, Great Britain, and Germany with these countries representing 13.6% (€1.7 billion), 11.7% (€1.4 billion) and 9.3% (€ 1.1 billion) of the total import trade respectively.

CSO

Commenting on the release, Jane Burmanje, statistician in the international trade in goods division said: “Both Ireland’s exports of goods and imports of goods increased in the first 10 months of 2025.

"Exports increased by 22% (€41.1 billion) from €187.3 billion to €228.5 billion while imports rose by 5.6% (€6.3 billion) from €111.0 billion to €117.3 billion.

“Medical and pharmaceutical products represented 55.0% (€125.6 billion) of the total value of export goods in the period from January to October 2025.

“Almost half (45.7% or €104.5 billion) of all goods exported in the period January to October 2025 were exported to the US.”

“Unadjusted exports for October 2025 were valued at €16.6 billion, a 21.6% decrease compared with October 2024 (€21.2 billion), while imports for October 2025 increased slightly by €548.3 million (+4.7%) to €12.3 billion compared with October 2024 (€11.7 billion),” Burmanje added