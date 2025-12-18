Video: 10,000 farmers demonstrate 'unity' in Brussels - Copa Cogeca

An estimated 10,000 farmers from all 27 EU member states joined together in Brussels today (Thursday, December 18) to protest about the challenges facing agriculture according to Copa Cogeca.

The organisation, which represents EU farm organisations and agricultural cooperatives, had called for a "peaceful march" to send a "clear and unified" message to EU institutions.

It was a mainly peaceful march but there were incidents of clashes with police when some haybales and tyres were set alight.

The largest French farm organisation, FNSEA, hit back at the treatment by some authorities who it said had fired "tear gas" at farmers.

📢Copa Cogeca announced 10 000 participants, we hold our promises!



In a powerful display of unity, Copa Cogeca did everything so that 10,000 farmers from all 27 EU Member States gathered today in Brussels for a peaceful march, sending a clear and unified message to the EU… pic.twitter.com/NwpwLCPyO5 — COPA-COGECA (@COPACOGECA) December 18, 2025

Copa Cogeca today called for action on three key demands including:

A strong, common and well-funded Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post-2027 together with an Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) that provides solutions and supports the competitiveness and growth;

Fair and transparent trade that effectively safeguards production standards and most sensitive sectors while helping improve competitiveness;

Real simplification, better regulation and legal certainty agenda.

The organisation also highlighted in Brussels today that farmers across Europe are facing challenges from fertilisers prices, unfair taxes, and lack of simplification.

Irish farmers and co-op representatives were among the thousands who had descended on the city to add their voices in protest over many issues including the Mercosur trade deal, cuts in funding to the CAP and generational renewal.

Copa Cogeca

Copa Cogeca also met today with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said "in times of uncertainty, our farmers need reliability and support. And Europe will always stand behind them".

They also presented their "firm requests" on CAP funding and their rejection of the Merscour trade deal and for "real simplification" directly to the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, Christophe Hansen, Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, and EU Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall.

Copa Cogeca meeting with EU commissioners Source: Copa Cogeca

According to Cogeca "the ball is now in the court of the European Commission, the Parliament and the Council".

"The protest may end today, but the fight continues.

"Now, it is time for the institutions to listen and to act boldly.

"The future of European agriculture, and the food security of 450 million citizens, depends on it," the organisation said.