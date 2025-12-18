Speaking in relation to the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, the president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Denis Drennan said that the Taoiseach must stand firm at the EU Council meeting this week and reject the deal, which Drennan said would have disastrous consequences for the Irish beef sector.

The ICMSA president said: “2025 represents the first year in 30 years that beef farmers made a profit from the marketplace.

"Should the EU Council approve the deal, it has the potential to critically undermine the progress made over the last 12 months.

"Despite all the promises from politicians, it will mean that Irish and EU farmers are competing against product produced to a much lower standard.

“It would be unforgivable of our government to back such a deal, given the impact it will have on the beef sector”, he added.

While acknowledging proposals from the EU Commission and Parliament to provide additional safeguards, Drennan said “the reality is that these safeguards will not work".

"To suggest that Mercusor countries can achieve equivalence in environmental, animal welfare, and other standards is laughable and will not happen," he added.

“ICMSA is very clear, the EU would not accept other products that do not meet EU standards and specifications and the same rules should apply to beef," Drennan added

The ICMSA president called on government TDs to ensure that Ireland stands with France and Italy on what he said is “a crucial issue" for Irish beef farmers and to "reject a deal that will be disastrous for Irish beef farmers”.

Mercosur protests

The agreement with the Mercosur bloc (including Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) is part of the EU’s efforts to work around tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in the US.

The deal would see Mercosur countries remove import duties on 91% of EU goods.

Groups protesting the deal include Copa Cogeca which represents farmers and cooperatives across the EU, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA), the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), the European Milk Board (EMB) and the European Coordination Via Campesina (ECVC).