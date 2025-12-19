'Key accreditation milestone' for ATU's vet med course

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has been granted an opinion of “reasonable assurance” by the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) for its new Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery programme.

This confirms that programme development is progressing in line with national and international accreditation expectations.

The determination follows a detailed review commissioned by the VCI and undertaken by a VCI–appointed international expert in accreditation.

The expert's report, together with ATU’s programme submission, was considered by the Veterinary Education and Training Committee, which recommended granting reasonable assurance.

The council approved this recommendation at its meeting this month.

Veterinary school

ATU’s veterinary school, the first in the west or north west of Ireland, is set to play a central role in addressing national challenges in veterinary recruitment and rural veterinary capacity.

With almost 300 Irish students travelling abroad each year to study veterinary medicine, many of whom do not return, the programme aims to strengthen veterinary provision across rural, island and coastal communities.

Welcoming the decision, ATU president, Dr. Orla Flynn said: “This is a landmark moment for ATU and for higher education in the region.

"The veterinary medicine programme is one of the most significant strategic developments in our university’s history and will have far-reaching benefits for our students, our communities and our regional economy."

Positive

Professor Patrick Pollock, head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine at ATU, added: “We are delighted to receive this very positive and encouraging outcome from the Veterinary Council.

"Reasonable assurance is a critical step in the establishment of a new veterinary programme and reflects the strength of our curriculum design, governance structures and the vision we share with our partners across the region.

"This is excellent news for the north west, for veterinary education in Ireland, and for the profession as a whole.”

The first cohort of veterinary students is expected to begin their studies in September 2026.