UK dairy farmers urged to take part in nationwide survey

The Dairy Roadmap has launched a nationwide survey on the biggest issues facing the UK dairy sector – including economics, environment and long-term sustainability.

The survey is now open and runs until January 14, inviting dairy farmers to speak directly about what is working on farm, what isn’t and what is needed to keep UK dairy competitive and resilient.

The feedback gathered is intended to help determine how future sustainability targets are set, and how real progress can be delivered on farm and across the dairy supply chain.

A cornerstone of this work is the partnership with SRUC, which will work towards making the outcomes and emerging evidence independently driven, objective and grounded in robust data.

The SRUC will write the Sustainable Pathways report, providing an assessment of the options open to dairy farmers in both the medium- and long-term.

The report will help articulate a vision for future performance against sustainability goals and metrics, outlining the pathways to achieve them.

According to the Dairy Roadmap, it will also demonstrate how every level of the sector can work constructively with government to support the delivery of national environmental priorities and broader commitments.

David Homer, a tenant farmer from Wiltshire, said: “Our industry has always been built on resilience, innovation and a deep-rooted commitment to producing high-quality food for the nation.

“But today, the challenges we face – from shifting consumer expectations to environmental pressures and evolving market demands – require us to work more collaboratively and strategically than ever before.

“That's why the Pathways report is so important. It isn't just a policy document or a checklist, it's a shared vision for the future of UK dairy. It brings together farmers, processors, retailers, and policymakers to ensure our sector remains competitive, sustainable, and trusted.

“This report matters for three reasons: it strengthens our market position; it supports on-farm efficiency and resilience; and it amplifies our collective voice.”

Themes

Key themes of the roadmap include:

Supporting net zero ambitions through practical, on-farm actions;

Encouraging nature-positive farming and improved biodiversity;

Reducing waste and emissions across the supply chain;

Promoting economic resilience and fair value for farmers;

Strengthening the connection between sustainability and profitability.

Prof. John Newbold, professor of dairy nutrition at SRUC said: “This is your industry and your future. We’ve listened through workshops and now we want every dairy farmer to have their say.

“This survey is a chance to influence where targets are set, how progress is measured and what support farmers need to stay resilient, sustainable and profitable.

“UK dairy exists because of the people who run it. Farmers supply nutritious food to the nation, support rural jobs and shape the countryside. Their leadership is central to building a resilient industry and achieving meaningful progress.”

Other stakeholders

While the survey is primarily aimed at dairy farmers, wider industry stakeholders are welcome to contribute.

David Homer added: “The future of UK dairy is ours to build-and together, by engaging proactively with the Roadmap, we can ensure it remains productive, profitable, and proudly sustainable.”

The Pathways report will be published in two parts (summer-2026 and end-2026) and is intended to be sector-owned, enabling the entire value chain to understand what it will take to deliver sustainability, across every level of the value chain, through to 2030 and 2050.

Since its launch in 2008, The Dairy Roadmap has worked towards environmental improvement across the dairy supply chain.

The new Sustainable Dairy Pathways Report marks the next phase of this work. It aims to provide industry-aligned guidance on sustainability targets while allowing flexibility for farmers and processors to choose the approaches best suited to their businesses.

The survey is available on the Dairy Roadmap website.