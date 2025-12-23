Agriland logo

Puckator 'little tractors' tableware set for children recalled by FSAI

By Kathleen O'Sullivan

The Puckator 'little tractors' tableware set for children has been recalled.

The set is being recalled as it contains a material which should not be microwaved, the notice issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said.

The product label states that the implicated products are suitable for microwaving. 

Source: FSAI
Source: FSAI

The product has a barcode number of: 5055071785467

The country of origin of the product is China.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated product from sale and display a recall notice at point-of-sale. 

Consumers are advised not to use the implicated product. 

Previous recall

The FSAI earlier this month also recalled the Puckator 'dinosauria' tableware set (barcode number: 5055071785450) and the Puckator 'unicorn magic' tableware set (barcode number: 5055071785474).

Source: FSAI
Source: FSAI

These children's tableware sets are being recalled as they also contain a material which should not be microwaved, while the product label states that the implicated products are suitable for microwaving, the FSAI said.

The FSAI is Ireland’s independent regulator and the central competent authority for the enforcement of food safety legislation, with a principal function of protecting consumers’ health and interests.

