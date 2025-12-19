Final vote goes ahead on EU Deforestation Regulation

The European Commission has welcomed the final vote by the European Parliament and the EU Council on the commission proposal for targeted amendments of the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

According to the European Commission, tackling global deforestation and forest degradation is one of the most urgent challenges of our time – as they are important drivers of climate change and biodiversity loss.

The amending regulation will be published in the Official Journal on December 23, 2025.

The agreed amendments aim to ensure clarity and predictability regarding timelines and requirements for economic operators.

They provide an additional year for economic operators' preparations before the EUDR entry into application on December 30, 2026.

For micro and small operators, the period is extended until June 30, 2027, except for those already covered by the EU Timber Regulation (EUTR).

The agreed amendments further limit the obligation to submit due diligence statements to the first operator placing the relevant products on the market.

They also replace the regular submission of due diligence statements by a simplified one-off declaration for micro and small primary operators from low-risk countries.

Altogether, these amendments are expected to reduce the data load on the I.T system so that it can handle the expected due diligence statements and simplified declarations submitted by all operators.

Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, Jessika Roswall said: “With the agreement on the EU Deforestation rules, businesses can now continue preparing for the application of the EUDR.

"It provides the necessary certainty and predictability and will make it possible to implement the law in the most efficient way possible to reduce global deforestation.”