Report highlights failure on rural Garda numbers - Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Rural Affairs and Community Development, Conor McGuinness TD, has said the Policing and Community Safety Authority (PCSA) report published this week exposes the continuing failure of government to address Garda recruitment, retention and rural policing.

The Waterford TD said the findings of the report reflects what communities across his constituency and rural Ireland have been saying for years.

Deputy McGuinness said: “The report identifies serious risks to policing performance arising from staffing shortages, missed recruitment targets, and increasing pressure on gardaí.

“Rural areas are experiencing the sharpest impact, with too few gardaí covering large areas and limited visibility on the ground.

“Across Co. Waterford, people consistently raise concerns about understaffed stations, slower response times and rising levels of theft, antisocial behaviour and drug related intimidation.

He added that the report “confirms that these problems stem from longstanding underinvestment and poor workforce planning”.

Sinn Féin Conor McGuinness TD. Source: Sinn Féin

According to Deputy McGuinness: “Only weeks ago, Sinn Féin published detailed proposals to address the Garda recruitment and retention crisis.

“The findings of the PCSA underline the urgency of acting on those proposals.

“Despite repeated recruitment campaigns, Garda numbers have failed to increase at the scale required, while experienced members continue to leave the service.

“Rural communities are left particularly exposed as a result.”

Sinn Féinn proposals

McGuinness added that Sinn Féin’s proposals are “practical and affordable”.

“They include improving the Garda training allowance and pay progression, introducing retention measures for experienced members, expanding training capacity and supporting former gardaí to return to the service.”

He added: “The Minister for Justice must now respond to this report with clear action rather than further delay.

“Rural communities cannot continue to be treated as an afterthought.

“Sinn Féin will continue to push for a policing service that delivers Garda visibility, responsiveness and confidence for communities across Waterford and rural Ireland.”

Report

The report from PCSA was published on Tuesday (December 16).

Their review found that significant progress has been made but that there was more work to do, mainly due to resource issues, training needs, and delays in required legislation.

A statement from the organisation said: “Recruitment and retention of personnel remain a significant challenge, with key strategies and plans to address this challenge (recruitment and retention strategy; strategic workforce plan; training strategy) not produced.”