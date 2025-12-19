NFU Mutual urges NI farmers to check electrical systems

NFU Mutual is urging farmers in Northern Ireland to have checks carried out on their electrical systems this winter following a sharp rise in farm fires.

The insurer’s first Farm Fire Report, published in November, revealed that the cost of farm fires in Northern Ireland rose by 42% in 2024, to an estimated £7.3 million (€8.34 million).

As electrical faults were one of the main causes of blazes, NFU Mutual is recommending that farmers get their electrical installations and wiring professionally checked to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

Lauren Hamilton, NFU Mutual Northern Ireland manager, said: “Fires are one of the most devastating disasters that can hit a farm.

“As well as huge damage and disruption, they carry the risk of death and injuries to people and livestock alike.

“Electricity, together with the damp and often dusty environment of farm buildings, isn’t a good mix and as we experience more extreme weather conditions it’s more important than ever to have them regularly tested.”

Cost of fires

The inaugural Farm Fire Report from NFU Mutual has revealed that the leading causes of farm fires were electrical faults, arson, and lightning strikes.

“Fire has always been one of farmers’ worst nightmares. In fact, NFU Mutual was funded by farmers in 1910 to provide insurance against the risk of fire in straw ricks,” Hamilton said.

“Today, with much larger farms, and with fewer people running them, means it’s more important than ever to prevent fires starting and to have measures in place to reduce the risk of them spreading out of control.”

Evita van Gestel of NFU Mutual Risk Management Services suggests that farmers schedule electrical testing over the quieter winter months to minimise disruption to farming activities such as silage making.

“Electrical faults are now one of the three major causes of farm fires together with arson and lightning strikes,” van Gestel said.

“Regular inspections of all wiring, electrical equipment and control systems can significantly reduce the risk of fires breaking out in farm buildings.

"Even though it’s an added cost at a time when farm finances are stretched, it’s a legal requirement to do these inspections, which should be carried out by qualified electricians with experience of working on farms.”

She added that electrical faults are also now a major case of fires on tractors, combines and other machinery.

Farm fire prevention advice

NFU Mutual recommends the following:

Have a plan in place - Put people at the heart of your fire plan and ensure everyone on site knows what to do in the event of a fire;

Put people at the heart of your fire plan and ensure everyone on site knows what to do in the event of a fire; Maintain your electrics – Electrical faults are a major cause of farm fires and electric shocks can cause death or severe injury;

Electrical faults are a major cause of farm fires and electric shocks can cause death or severe injury; Suppress the risk – Suppression systems play a critical role in detecting, containing and extinguishing fire;

Suppression systems play a critical role in detecting, containing and extinguishing fire; Keep on top of your housekeeping – Good housekeeping is essential to ensure materials and machinery are stored correctly and it helps to eliminate dust and debris;

Good housekeeping is essential to ensure materials and machinery are stored correctly and it helps to eliminate dust and debris; Control hot work – Welding, cutting, or grinding equipment, along with blowlamps and blow torches, produce sparks which can turn into fires if they hit combustible material.

If a fire breaks out, farmers are advised to call the Fire and Rescue Service immediately.

Make sure everyone is made aware of the fire and evacuate people to a safe location as per your emergency plan.

Farmers should only attempt to fight the fire if it is safe to do so and they have the correct and maintained extinguishers

Farmers should prepare to evacuate livestock, but only if safe to do so, if the fire spreads. They could also prepare to use farm machinery to assist the Fire and Rescue Service, but only on their instruction.