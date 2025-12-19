Just 445 out of 1,254 applications to 'Forgotten Farmers' scheme successful

A total of 809 applications out of 1,254 submitted to the "Forgotten Farmers" scheme were "deemed ineligible" according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The scheme to Support Long Established Young Farmers - commonly referred to as the Forgotten Farmers - launched on July 22 and closed to applications on August 13 this year.

An allocation of €5 million was set out in Budget 2025 to fund the scheme.

The Forgotten Farmers are a group who were under the age of 40 in 2015.

They had started a career in agriculture prior to 2008 but did not receive young farmer Installation Aid and were not eligible for young farmer supports under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) from 2015 due to the date they had first set up in agriculture.

Forgotten Farmers

Under the terms of the Forgotten Farmers scheme the maximum amount that a successful applicant could receive was €5,000.

However the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon has revealed that a significant number of farmers who appplied to the scheme were not successful.

In response to a question raised by Sinn Féin's spokesperson on agriculture, Martin Kenny, the minister confirmed there were 1,254 applications submitted under the scheme to support Long Established Young Farmers by the closing date.

However Minister Heydon added: "Following processing of applications 445 were approved for payment.

"Of the applications submitted 809 were deemed ineligible.

"Each successful applicant received the maximum payment of €5,000 as provided for under the terms and conditions of the scheme."

A number of farmers who applied to the scheme to Support Long Established Young Farmers have contacted Agriland to highlight their frustration about why they have been excluded from it.

One farmer said he has requested an explanation from DAFM as to why his application was not successful.

"We need to know on what basis farmers are being excluded, we have been waiting for this scheme for years and when it is finally announced now I find out in the run up to Christmas that I am not eligible - it is just not good enough, we need a proper explanation of what's going on here," he said.