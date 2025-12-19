Planning application submitted for largest ever water project in midlands and east

Uisce Éireann has submitted a planning application for the largest-ever water project in Irish history.

The Strategic Infrastructure Development (SID) planning application and Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) application for the Water Supply Project Eastern and Midlands Region was submitted to An Coimisiún Pleanála.

The planning application consists of over 500 documents.

Water supply in the eastern and midlands region faces major challenges, notably the over-reliance on a single source to supply 1.7 million people, according to the utility.

When delivered, this project is expected to ensure a sustainable, secure and resilient supply of drinking water to the Greater Dublin Area and wider eastern and midlands region, which is deemed necessary to support the growing population and economy, including the increased demand for housing.

Uisce Éireann added that it is also a project that will enable it to adapt to the effects of climate change by diversifying water supply sources.

Water project

The project is aimed at providing Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow with a resilient, safe, secure water supply.

It will also create a treated water supply ‘spine’ across the country, providing infrastructure with the capacity for future offtakes to serve communities along the route in Tipperary, Offaly, and Westmeath, according to the utility.

The project will also enable supplies currently serving Dublin to be redirected back to Louth, Meath, Kildare, Carlow and Wicklow, providing security of supply to homes and businesses, which will support growth and promote regional development, Uisce Éireann has explained.

Subject to a successful planning application, Uisce Éireann proposes to start construction in 2028, with completion within five years, with a budget estimate of between €4.58 billion and €5.96 billion.

At peak construction, the project will employ more than 1,000 people directly, with a significant associated spend expected on local supplier goods and services.

Uisce Éireann is proposing a bespoke Community Benefit Scheme as part of the Water Supply Project, to support communities that will host construction activities and permanent infrastructure.

Source: Uisce Éireann

This includes a multi-million Euro Community Gain Investment Fund, which has been developed in collaboration with local authorities along the route, and will support economic, environmental and educational community development initiatives, throughout construction of the project.

Public consultation has already taken place to-date, and over the coming weeks and months a dedicated project Community Liaison Officer will be visiting communities across the region, to meet with local stakeholders and sharing further information on the project.

Landowner Liaison Officers will also continue to provide impacted landowners with a dedicated point of contact for the project.

Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers said: “The submission of this planning application for the Water Supply Project to An Coimisiún Pleanála is a major milestone that will unlock housing in the eastern and midlands Region.

"This project is a vital piece of infrastructure to support Ireland’s development, not alone in the delivery of new homes for young people, families and workers in our economy, but to sustain businesses and communities right through the midlands and eastern region of our country.”

Maria O’Dwyer, infrastructure delivery director with Uisce Éireann, with a sample of the documentation to be submitted to An Coimisiún Pleanála

Speaking about the project, infrastructure delivery director at Uisce Éireann, Maria O’Dwyer said: “The need is clear - the growing water supply deficit and lack of supply resilience in the eastern and midlands region is simply not sustainable.

"It is estimated 34% more water will be needed by 2044 in the Greater Dublin Area. This project is critical to enable us to support housing delivery and is backed by the government’s continued funding commitment.

"Over the coming months we will continue to engage with potential contractors and progress the procurement process so that, subject to the planning approval, works can be mobilised as quickly and efficiently as possible."

The Water Supply Project proposes to abstract water from Parteen Basin, upstream of Parteen Weir on the Lower River Shannon, utilising a maximum of 2% of the long-term average flow at Parteen Basin.

It is proposed that the water will be treated near Birdhill, Co. Tipperary and treated water will then be piped 170km through counties Tipperary, Offaly and Kildare to a termination point reservoir at Peamount in Co. Dublin, connecting into the Greater Dublin Area water distribution network.