Independent Ireland calls for national demonstration against Mercosur

Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly and agriculture spokesperson Michael Fitzmaurice have issued a national call to action against Mercosur, taking the form of a demonstration in January.

They have urged farmers, farming organisations, co-ops, agri-businesses, meat factories, feed merchants, rural businesses, rural workers and public representatives to stand at a national demonstration in opposition to the Mercosur trade deal.

Plans for this demonstration are underway, according to Independent Ireland.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said: “This is a moment for rural communities to unite and pull on the green jersey.

"I am calling on the marts, meat factories, feed merchants and all rural communities to stand up and stand together.

“Mercosur…would allow produce into this country that does not meet the standards Irish farmers are expected to uphold."

‘Above politics’

Independent Ireland leader, Michael Collins has called for a united front that crosses the political divide.

“Now is the time to stand together,” he said.

“I am calling on all farming organisations and politicians from all parties and none to stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers from every corner of Ireland.

“This is above politics. This is about our future.”

Deputy Collins added that he “will be working with deputies Richard O'Donoghue and Ken O'Flynn and our councillors and volunteers from across Munster to encourage our rural communities to stand together for the sake of Irish farming”.

The national protest will take place in January, with Athlone being proposed as the location for the demonstration.

Deputy Fitzmaurice added: “Ireland needs to wake up to what is happening here, this is about more than any party or political divide.

“The frustration on the ground is real and it is justified.

"We need to show opposition to this trade deal in a united, peaceful, dignified and determined way, and to send a clear message to our leaders and to Europe: Ireland's agricultural sector have no faith in this deal.”

European representatives

MEP Ciaran Mullooly said he has been building strong relationships with other MEPs and farming organisations across Europe and is keen to see European representatives stand in solidarity with Irish farmers at the demonstration.

“In the European Parliament, I have been working closely with MEPs and farming organisations from across Europe who share the same fears about Mercosur,” Mullooly said.

“Farmers in many member states see this deal for what it is – a race to the bottom that sacrifices agriculture, food standards and rural communities for trade headlines.

“There is a strong and growing bloc of representatives across Europe who believe farmers must be listened to, not ignored.

He added: "That is why I am keen to see European representatives stand with Irish farmers at this national demonstration and send a clear message that this opposition is shared far beyond Ireland.”

Tánaiste and Mercosur

Meanwhile the Tánaiste, Simon Harris, said that the government has “very serious concerns about the Mercosur agreement”.

He said: “We have always said that Ireland on its own cannot stop Mercosur. It is about like-minded countries and whether there is critical mass.

“The Irish Government has to work behind the scenes diplomatically and engage with those like-minded countries”.

Planning is underway for the national demonstration, with further details to be announced in the coming days.