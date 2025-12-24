What are the new conditions of the extended nitrates derogation?

The European Commission has officially extended Ireland's nitrates derogation for a further three years, but what are the new conditions affecting farmers on the ground?

While it was inevitable that an extended derogation would come with additional 'red tape', what exactly are the new conditions that are going to affect farmers?

Derogation conditions

Under Ireland's own Nitrates Action Programme, new rules and regulations have come in regarding storage space for slurry and soiled water.

Conditions were also put in place for improved nutrient distribution on fragmented farms, chemical nitrogen allowances, stocking rates for land outside a 30km radius from the farm, and more.

However, following the commission's official implementing decision published on Monday (December 22), it's clear that there are even more conditions in place for grassland farmers.

From January 2020, farmers in the derogation have needed a liming programme based on the farm's nutrient management plan (NMP) and soil analysis reports.

However, in the new document, if lime requirements are are below 5t/ha, farmers can spread the full lime requirement within two years, but if the lime requirements exceed 5t/ha, farmers will still only be allowed to spread the 5t/ha within two years.

This is down from the four years farmers were used to, reducing flexibility with liming applications.

This will all be tied in with the national fertiliser database, and farmers will have to declare the closing stock of lime on their farm alongside chemical fertiliser.

Grassland management

Farmers within derogation will also be required to complete a grassland management training programme, delivered by a 'competent authority'.

This is similar to the compulsory environmental training courses farmers in the derogation attended back in 2022.

On top of this, farms will also need carry out at least 20 grass measurements for each grassland parcel every year.

Many farmers may have already being doing this under the 2022 regulations.

However, those who opted to attend two grass modules and carry out three grass measures instead will no longer have that choice.

Theses measurement need to be at least five days apart and an 'appropriate software technology' must be used.

Farms will then need to have their nutrient balance calculated, again using acceptable software technology.