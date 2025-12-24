DAFM: 'Large number' of applicants did not meet criteria for Forgotten Farmers scheme

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has outlined why a "large number of applicants" to the 'Forgotten Farmers' scheme were unsuccessful.
The scheme to Support Long Established Young Farmers - commonly referred to as the Forgotten Farmers - launched on July 22 and closed to applications on August 13 this year.
The Forgotten Farmers are a group who were under the age of 40 in 2015.
They had started a career in agriculture prior to 2008 but did not receive Young Farmer Installation Aid and were not eligible for young farmer supports under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) from 2015 due to the date they had first set up in agriculture.
However, a total of 809 applications out of 1,254 submitted to the "Forgotten Farmers" scheme were "deemed ineligible" according to DAFM.
Some of these farmers have been in touch with Agriland, expressing their surprise and disappointment.
"We need to know on what basis farmers are being excluded, we have been waiting for this scheme for years and when it is finally announced now I find out in the run up to Christmas that I am not eligible,” said one farmer.
In a statement issued to Agriland DAFM said: “Since the time the department was first approached with regard to the group commonly referred to as forgotten farmers, the group was defined as young farmers who were under the age of 40 in 2015, had established their holdings prior to 2008 and held no or low value payment entitlements and were ineligible for young farmer supports under the CAP from 2015.
“The terms and conditions of the scheme to support Long Established Young Farmers were based on the long-standing definition of a forgotten farmer since 2015.”
DAFM also stated that applicants under the scheme were required to meet all the following conditions:
It continued: “Applicants were also required to upload a copy of their birth certificate and their educational qualifications as part of their online application.
“Applicants were unsuccessful as they did not meet one or more of the required criteria.
DAFM also said that a large number of applications were unsuccessful due to the applicant not meeting more than one of the requirements under the scheme.
Earlier this year, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said there are no plans to extend the eligibility criteria for the scheme.
"Since the time my department was first approached in 2015 with regard to the group commonly referred to as forgotten farmers, the group was defined as young farmers who were under the age of 40 in 2015, had established their holdings prior to 2008 and were not eligible for young farmer supports under the CAP from 2015," he said.