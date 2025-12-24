Agriland logo

Over €540m allocated to TAMS from 2019 to 2025

By Kathleen O'Sullivan

TAMS 3 solar scheme will be ring fenced with investment ceiling of €90,000
A total of €547.6 million has been allocated to the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) over the period 2019 to 2025.

Figures provided by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that €87 million was allocated to TAMS 3 for 2025.

TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holdings.

All investments must be linked to climate, environment or animal welfare.

Funding for 2026

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said the indicative allocation for both 2026 and 2027 will be "similar to the allocation for this year, taking into account the number of applications received".

The amount allocated each previous year can be seen below:

YearAllocation
2019€77m
2020€90.54m
2021€79.99m
2022€79.67m
2023€61.13m
2024€72.27m
2025€87m

TAMS tranche 8 applications

79% of applications made under tranche 8 of TAMS 3 have been approved, according to most recent figures issued.

The latest data published by the DAFM shows that 4,240 out of the 5,364 applications made under this round of the scheme have been given the green light.

757 applications are yet to be fully processed, 280 have been rejected and 87 were withdrawn.

The department also confirmed that 4,322 approvals have been issued under tranche 6 of TAMS 3.

145 out of the total 4,930 applications made in this tranche remain to be fully processed by department staff, while 324 have been rejected and 139 were withdrawn.

48 applications are still being processed under tranche 7.

Of the 2,181 applications made, 1,865 have been approved, 215 rejected and 53 withdrawn.

Topics

