FBD Trust Marking 50 Years Series: First woman wins FBD Young Farmer in 27-year history

In this instalment, we look at how, for the first time in 27 years, a woman has claimed the prestigious FBD Young Farmer of the Year award.

Aileen Sheehan, a dairy farmer from Co. Cork, made history at the 2025 awards, marking a milestone for women in Irish agriculture.

FBD Insurance have been supporting generational renewal in the Irish farming community for the past three decades through the annual FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards.

Aileen Sheehan with her husband Philip O'Leary and their baby on their farm in Co. Cork.

Aileen, who milks 140 dairy cows on a 100% leased farm in Whitechurch, Co. Cork, began farming in December 2021.

She now runs the enterprise with her husband Philip O'Leary while raising their six-month-old baby. When she is not on the farm, Aileen also teaches PE and Maths.

Aileen and her husband Philip are no strangers to awards. This year, they also won the Dairygold Milk Quality and Sustainability Award.

Aileen highlighted that the biggest challenge facing young farmers is acquiring the right knowledge and understanding how to run a successful business.

She noted that “you either learn that by working for someone, getting experience, and then really upskilling in what you want to do.”

Beyond knowledge, she stressed that discipline is the next critical factor, explaining that “it’s not pretty at the start”.

Historic win for women in farming

The Young Farmer of the Year competition celebrates the best and brightest of Ireland's young farming community.

This year marks the 27th anniversary of the awards, which were held at the Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare.

The competition spotlights innovation and initiative in farm business, while also assessing efficiency, enterprise quality, safety standards, environmental awareness, and depth of agricultural knowledge.

Speaking to attendees, Aileen emphasised the need for women being visible in the agricultural sector.

She said: "It’s time for women in the agriculture sector to step forward."

Macra na Feirme national president Josephine O’Neill hailed the moment as a turning point for Irish agriculture.

She said: “Today, history is made. Aileen’s achievement is more than a personal victory - it’s a powerful statement about the future of farming.

"She is following in the footsteps of trailblazers and will carry this title with pride and integrity. Her success will inspire more women to see farming as a space where they belong and can lead.”

FBD’s commitment to young farmers

Michael Berkery, chair of the FBD Trust, also praised Aileen on her achievement.

He said: "On behalf of the entire FBD team, I extend our congratulations to Aileen Sheehan on this well-deserved award.

"The FBD Young Farmer of the Year award reflects her unwavering dedication, passion, and hard work.”

Aileen’s historic win is more than a personal achievement, it is a signal of change in Irish farming, inspiring more women to step forward.

