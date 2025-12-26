Make farm safety your New Year's resolution for 2026 - HSA

As 2025 draws to a close, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is asking farmers to think about what measures can be put in place to help prevent accidents on their farm.

Ger Hartnett, senior inspector with the HSA, told Agriland that sadly there has been an increase in farm fatalities this year when compared to 2024.

"What we're seeing is that the older farmer is disproportionately affected, and the cause of those type of fatalities are working in height, dealing with livestock and working around tractors and high-risk machinery.

"Quad bikes have popped up as well this year as a significant cause of accidents and fatalities," he said.

Farm safety

This festive season, the HSA senior inspector urged farmers to be conscious of an increase in visitors to the farm.

"It could be relatives coming back for Christmas holidays, with children potentially visiting the farmyard.

"We would encourage farmers at this point to review their farm safety code of practice risk assessment documents.

"Review work tasks that are upcoming during Christmas and into the new year, and communicate and brief their own family and visitors on the hazards associated with the farm and appropriate control measures," he said.

Ahead of the busy spring period, Hartnett said that farmers should focus on the maintenance of farm buildings and yards and to plan for the expected work ahead.

"We know that we're going to have adverse weather conditions, whether that is low temperatures and ice or storms that will be occurring.

"We would just ask farmers to ensure that lighting conditions are good on their farm yards, that there are safe walkways and farm workers wear hi-vis clothing so that they are easily identifiable," he said.

The HSA senior inspector added that the safe handling of bales and safe stacking of bales is important when feeding over the winter period.

HSA

When it comes to farm machinery, Hartnett said farmers should ensure the machine or tractor is in good working order.

"In particular, check the lights are working and there's good visibility so if there are any pedestrians around the farmyard they can be seen.

"Check mirrors are working, hand brakes working, and - particularly in cold weather conditions - check the battery," he said.

Hartnett also said that any potential storm damage in the coming months should be properly assessed.

"We'll just ask farmers to consider this and not be reactive and rush into doing what they see as a quick fix or a quick repair post-storm damage.

"It needs to be assessed properly: get help, use proper means of access, such as a mobile elevated work platform, or get a contractor in to repair the damage," he said.

Health

As spring calving and lambing season approaches, the HSA inspector said there should be a dedicated calving gate or facility in the yard so that people can be safely separated from livestock.

"As part of calving and livestock handling, fatigue is a key factor to consider also.

"So ensure farmers are taking adequate rest breaks, getting help, getting good sleep and good nutrition," he said.

Hartnett said that this quieter time of year on farms provides a good opportunity for farmers to get a health check.

"We all set new year's resolutions. We all like to take a bit of downtime around Christmas and think about our health and what we want to achieve in the upcoming year, so farmers should consider this also," he said.

"If you're not fit and able, you can't farm. You can't look after your livestock. You can't look after your business effectively.

"You have to look after yourself number one to be fit and healthy. And then after that, you can look after the farm and your livestock and your farming business."

Safety

Hartnett appealed to farmers to put safety to the forefront of their minds when working on their farms.

"It's about thinking and planning ahead, looking at what can cause harm, and thinking about what measures can be put in place to prevent accidents happening, because nobody wants to, particularly in their home and where their family are based, to have an accident. It's all about prevention," he said.

For more safety tips and information, you can log onto the HSA website by clicking here.