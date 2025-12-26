What is the outlook for Irish cattle exports in 2026?

There are several headwinds on the horizon for Irish cattle exports in 2026, according to Bord Bia.

Speaking to Agriland on the performance of Irish cattle exports in 2025 and the outlook for 2026, Bord Bia's sheepmeat and livestock sector manager Seamus McMenamin set the scene heading into the new year.

Irish cattle exports in 2025

Commenting on Irish cattle exports in 2025, McMenamin said that rising domestic beef prices and more limited supplies of cattle contributed to an increase in the value of all categories of live cattle traded during 2025.

The table below compares Irish cattle export figures as of December 13 of 2024 and 2025:

2024 2025 Change % change Weanlings 65,715 47,145 -18,570 -28.3% Stores 50,536 37,024 -13,512 -26.7% Calves 200,521 223,307 22,786 11.4% Finished 56,533 40,796 -15,737 -27.8% Total 373,305 348,272 -25,033 -6.7%

He noted that cattle numbers in Ireland recorded some contraction during 2025 but said that the availability of cattle was still good relative to other EU member states.

"This was a key factor behind a firm demand for Irish cattle, particularly in the early months of the year," McMenamin said.

"The Republic of Ireland’s position as the only European country with bluetongue-free status was also a factor in driving demand in key markets for Irish livestock."

In the latter months of 2025, according to McMenamin, the live trade was "more subdued".

The Bord Bia sector manager attributed higher live-weight prices, a slower international trade, and access to ferries as factors contributing to this trend.

2026 outlook for Irish cattle exports

McMenamin said: "2025 was a very positive year and the short-term outlook for the sector remains relatively positive, with tighter cattle supplies across our established European export markets underpinning the market performance."

Commenting on the "several headwinds" facing the sector, he said: "the proposed changes to EU transport legislation around journey times, feeding intervals, age at transport and space allowances, will create challenges for the unweaned calf trade in particular."