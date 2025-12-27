Embrace FARM: Reach out if struggling with grief this Christmas

The Christmas season can be a happy and festive time of the year for many, but for those who are grieving, it can be to difficult to navigate.

During this Christmas and beyond, Embrace FARM has encouraged anyone in a farm family who might be struggling with their own grief to reach out to them.

The organisation offers support to every person within a farming family who has experienced loss - this includes children, teenagers, and adults.

Embrace FARM

Embrace FARM was established by husband and wife, Brian and Norma Rohan in 2014, following the tragic loss of Brian’s father Liam in a farming accident.

The non-profit organisation provides a range of support services to families, including legal, financial, and succession consultations and counselling.

Every June, an ecumenical remembrance service takes place in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois for those who have suddenly lost a loved one in the farming community.

Christmas

Norma Rohan said that following the death of a loved one, "the thoughts of facing into Christmas and a new year can be so hard".

"This time of year, you are constantly reminded of the person you are missing. It’s their spot at the Christmas table, the seat beside you at midnight mass, or them coming in from the yard on Christmas morning.

"Although we won’t know exactly what you’re going through, we started Embrace FARM out of our own grief and loss.

"We understand the hardship this time of year can bring for a person grieving, whether that loss was recent or decades ago.

"Time doesn’t define the grief you feel, so we ask you to be kind to yourself and reach out to us if you need some support," she said.

Since it was established, Embrace FARM has supported over 600 farm families who are faced with serious injury or sudden death.

"By ringing us on 057 8510555 or 085 7709966, or emailing [email protected], we are there to listen as you tell us your story," Norma said.

Embrace FARM has also thanked the greater farming community for supporting the organisation's work.

"If someone is thinking of a gift for a friend, we highly recommend donating to a charity of your choice.

"Most are reliant on donations and there are wonderful charities in Ireland that do great work.

"If anyone would like to donate to Embrace FARM, they can do so on the organisation's website," Norma added.