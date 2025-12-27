Mullooly, Walsh and more talk New Year's resolutions for 2026

With 2026 soon upon us, Agriland talked to some leading figures from the agricultural sector and politics about their resolutions for the new year.

Ciaran Mullooly, Midlands-North-West MEP

Ciaran Mullooly MEP

When it comes to resolutions, Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly said: “I may not always keep them, but I try to make them.”

“I’ve had mixed fortunes over my 59 years. There are some I always try to make and to make sure that they stick," he said

“Normally they’re health and weight-focused, which fluctuates.

It is something that was always a problem as a journalist when you’re sitting in a car all day and then eating Mars bars on the go.

“That [lifestyle] continued into European Parliament - you’re travelling all hours and eating in airports, and not always eating what you should."

So, he says, the focus on 2026 resolutions is on “health and diet”.

For 2026, the Midlands-North-West MEP has also resolved to spend more time with his family.

“My wife and son are coming out to Brussels for a month in February,” Mullooly said.

“So, I’ll make sure I’ve more time in the evenings and weekends with them.”

The second part of this plan is to spend time as a family in Mexico.

“That was imposed by my son, a 20-year-old soccer fanatic,” Mullooly explained.

“And what he has to deliver on his part is for Troy Parrot to score again, and again, and again.”

Jennifer Ryall, incoming president, FTMTA

“It depends on the year,” Jennifer Ryall incoming president of the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) said on the subject of resolutions, before adding: “I believe we should make changes whenever we can, not just because it’s a New Year.

She once used a different milestone to set goals.

“At the start of a milestone birthday year, I decided to set myself some clear goals,” she explained.

“That January, I made two resolutions: to buy my first home and to retrain in my career. I’m pleased to say I achieved both — although that was 10 years ago now.”

For 2026, Ryall is hoping for a steadier pace.

“Having just finished building a new home, my resolution is to try and slow down a bit and actually enjoy it,” she said.

“Also, [I plan] to spend more time enjoying the beautiful countryside that surrounds me - work permitting.”

For the year to come, she hopes for “a peaceful and fruitful year.”

“As I begin my tenure as FTMTA president, I’m looking forward to a positive and successful year for the FTMTA and all our members.

"There is much to look forward to, especially the Farm Machinery Show next November.”

Maria Walsh, Midlands-North-West MEP

Maria Walsh MEP

Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh, who is a full member of the European Parliament's Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI) for the 2024-2029 term, said she makes resolutions every year.

She said: “They’re your standard, such as: ‘this year I’ll get fit and healthy’.

“Many years ago, on the first day of January, I’d be out running and lifting.”

In recent years, however, she has changed her approach.

“While I often start like many, saying that I need to eat healthier and exercise more and be disciplined, I have tried to be kinder. The expectation I place on myself is hard to live up to.”

So, in recent years, Walsh has opted for simpler resolutions, “like getting fresh air”.

“I really want to read more, and get more lived experiences like concerts, outdoor events, and travel.

“Reading and walking outside are ones I hope to focus on this year.”

For 2026, Walsh hopes to be “more present, less connected to devices, and ultimately be around people more, which is ironic to say as a politician - my life is 30-minutes meetings - it’s so flighty but you’re left not refuelling.

“You’re left in a mode of next thing, and then the next thing.

“So, one thing I hope for is to build better connection in my life this year, as well as wellness: That would be the number one on the list.”

Emma Walls, CEO, National Dairy Council

Emma Walls, CEO, National Dairy Council. Source: NDC

Emma Walls, who is the chief executive of the National Dairy Council (NDC), is candid about past promises.

“Previous resolutions typically revolve around the gym - I start well but taper off by February when it becomes too much,” she admitted.

“I don’t typically because I’m not very good at sticking to them.

“But this year, I have made a resolution which is about driving behaviour, to slow down on the roads.

“A farmer I know was on 'Crimecall' on Monday - they lost their 17-year-old son to a road traffic accident and ever since then he’s been campaigning, telling young people to slow down."

The NDC chief executive noted that the information campaigns by the Road Safety Authority on reducing speed can become "background noise - we think it won’t happen to us".

She added: “I have a son a similar age to this man. If you’re privileged enough not to be effected, you have an opportunity to change your behaviour

“So I’m pretty determined to stick to it.”

For 2026, on a personal level, Walls hopes for “continued good health”, and on a professional level, “continued growth and development”.