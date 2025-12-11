Price of meat, cheese, butter and milk continues to rise – CSO

Inflation in annual consumer prices and services in November 2025 rose by 3.2% on average when compared with November 2024, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This is up from an annual increase of 2.9% in the 12 months to October 2025.

This is the highest annual rate of inflation observed in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) since February 2024, when the rate was +3.4%.

The national average price of full fat milk per two litres was up 11 cents in the year, while butter per pound rose by 55 cents and the average price of Irish cheddar per kg increased by 62 cents.

The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased due to higher prices across a range of products such as meat, sugar, chocolate and confectionery, milk, cheese and eggs, and mineral waters, soft drinks, and fruit and vegetable juices.

National average prices for food

The National Average Prices for selected goods and services for November 2025 have also been released today [December 11].

The National Average Prices are compiled together with the CPI.

National average prices for selected goods and services for November 2025 compared to the same product and service in November 2024 Source: CSO

Commenting on the prices, Anthony Dawson, statistician with the CSO said: “There were price increases in the 12 months to November 2025 for Irish cheddar per kg (+62c), a pound of butter (+55c), 2L of full fat milk (+11c), an 800g loaf of white sliced pan (+9c), an 800g loaf of brown sliced pan (+1c), and spaghetti per 500g (+1c).

“There was a decrease in the price of a 2.5kg bag of potatoes (-22c) when compared with November 2024.”

Monthly changes

In terms of monthly changes, consumer prices in November 2025 fell by 0.2% in the month compared with November 2024, when prices were down by 0.5% in the month.

In November 2025, the most significant monthly price decreases were in recreation and culture (-2.3%) and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (-0.7%).