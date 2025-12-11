Dairygold reduces November milk price by 2c/L

The Dairygold board today (Thursday, December 11) confirmed it has reduced the November milk price by 2c/L to 36c/L.

This is based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality payments and VAT.

According to Dairygold the November milk price equates to an average November farm gate milk price of 49.1c/L.

This is based on the average November 2025 milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

Separately the quoted milk price for November, based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, is 39.4c/L inclusive of VAT.

Dairygold

Pat Clancy, Dairygold chair, today warned that "dairy market sentiment remains very weak".

Clancy pointed to "robust global milk production" which he said is continuing to outpace demand.

He also said that all major exporting regions are "contributing to this sustained supply growth".

"This ongoing imbalance between supply and demand continues to exert downward pressure on dairy market returns and this trend is also reflected in the futures markets into quarter one 2026.

"A shift in the underlying supply and demand dynamics will be required to change the prevailing market outlook and improve sentiment," Clancy has cautioned.

The Dairygold board said it is continuing to monitor markets closely and "will review milk price on a monthly basis”.

Lakeland Dairies

Meanwhile Lakeland Dairies board has confirmed that a price of 36.25c/L at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein, will be paid for November milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0.5c/L Sustainability Incentive Payment.

This is a reduction of 4c/L on the price paid in October.

Qualifying farmers will also receive an out-of-season payment on top of the base price.

In Northern Ireland (NI), a price of 28.8p/L will be paid for milk supplied in November which is also inclusive of the Sustainability Incentive Payment. This is a reduction of 3.5p/L on the price paid in October.

To help and support farmers through the current market challenges, the cooperative said it will pay a loyalty payment of 0.3c/L on all 2025 milk supplies in the Republic of Ireland and a loyalty payment of 0.25p/L in Northern Ireland.