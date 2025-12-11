Clare man pleads guilty to owning dog which 'worried' livestock

By Gordon Deegan

A 78-year old Clare man has pleaded guilty to owning a dog who 'worried' livestock in connection with a dog attack on sheep that left eight sheep dead.

At Killaloe District Court sitting in Ennis, Michael Lynch of Ballykildea, Killaloe pleaded guilty to owning a dog that worried sheep at Garraunboy, Killaloe on January 21 this year in breach of the Control of Dogs Act.

Solicitor for Lynch, John Casey told the court that “the dog is gone” stating that the dog shot was dead by the owner of the sheep during the incident.

The court heard that Lynch has had no previous convictions and has been very cooperative and offered to pay whatever outstanding costs there are.

Dog control

Solicitor John Casey said that the dog was a bitch in heat and the dog was locked up “and it was either Mr. Lynch's grand son or grand nephew that allowed the dog out and the dog travelled a mile to the land where the damage was done”.

Sgt. Frank O'Grady said that eight sheep were killed in the incident.

Lynch's solicitor said that his client paid for the sheep carcasses to be transported away and his son called to the vet twice to pay the vet fees.

The court was told that when he was interviewed by gardaí, Michael Lynch wanted to know how much it cost and he was advised by gardaí not to go near the landowner.

Judge Alec Gabbett said that such a case is concerning to people who have sheep "as dogs and sheep don’t get on terribly well together".

The dog owner's solicitor said that it is no longer a control issue because the dog was shot and added that it was an accidental loss of a control of a dog and asked that no conviction be imposed because of his age and good record.

The solicitor explained that Lynch “is two years shy of 80 and has lived his life on this planet conviction free”.

He told the judge that it has been upsetting particularly involving neighbours and that his client has admitted responsibility.

Judge Gabbett said that he was not anxious to convict a 78-year-old but that worrying sheep is a huge issue for farmers.

He acknowledged that in this instance, it was an accidental release and was not deliberately done.

Judge Gabbett adjourned the case to February 3, 2026 to allow Lynch pay any vet bills that have arisen stating that it is definitely the way to go to resolve between neighbours.

He said: “It is a very neighbourly thing to do - apologise, say sorry and pay the vet bills and the problem is solved. These people have to live together for a long time.”