Kerry's Middle East 'milestone' as it unveils plans for new Dubai facility

Kerry's new Middle East facility, which will be located in Dubai, has been described as a "significant milestone" for the group today (Wednesday, December 10).

The group has signed a long-term lease agreement with Expo City Dubai where it will locate its new regional customer co-creation centre.

According to Kerry its new centre "underscores the company’s commitment to driving food and beverage innovation in one of the world’s most dynamic markets".

Peter Dillane, president and CEO of Kerry Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (APMEA) said: "Our partnership with Expo City Dubai marks an exciting milestone for Kerry as we continue to expand our presence and capabilities across the Middle East".

Expo City Dubai, which has been billed as the "United Arab Emirates' (UAE) first Green Innovation District" markets itself as a hub for innovation.

Kerry has outlined that its new facility "will serve as a state-of-the-art regional centre for research, development and applications".

The group said "leveraging Kerry’s deep scientific expertise and global capabilities, the centre will enable Kerry to work even more closely with customers, supporting them from concept through to commercialisation and accelerating the delivery of high quality, market-ready products with greater speed, efficiency and impact".

Kerry’s Expo City facility

Kerry's Dubai facility will have a strong focus on "customer collaboration" according to the group.

It intends to use the facility to connect with "customers, food and beverage manufacturers, academic institutions, government entities and industry experts".

According to Kerry the facility will also enable it to "deliver the next generation of food and beverage solutions tailored to the needs of consumers in the Middle East and beyond".

Marjan Faraidooni, chief of education and culture, Expo City Dubai today welcomed Kerry to its "growing community"

Faraidooni said the group will "be an important addition to our ecosystem as we work together to build a decarbonised and resilient future.”