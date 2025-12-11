Heydon to address future of CAP at EU Council today

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon will attend the Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels today (Thursday December 11)) and tomorrow (Friday December 12).

Minister Heydon will address the future of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) at the council meeting.

Speaking ahead of the meeting in Brussels, Minister Heydon said: “Today’s meeting offers a valuable opportunity to consider the direction of the post-2027 Common Agricultural Policy.

"I intend to use this occasion to highlight our concerns and to engage constructively with my counterparts.

"I also wish to recognise the substantial efforts of the Danish presidency in progressing the CAP regulation and I look forward to working closely with Cyprus as they move into the presidency role in January.

"Moving this work forward will also be a central priority for Ireland during our presidency.”

The minister said his focus is on ensuring a workable framework that gives farmers stability and confidence while avoiding unnecessary administrative burden.

"The future of the CAP is vital in safeguarding the continued viability of our farmers and rural communities.”

Minister Heydon will hold a series of bilateral meetings with EU counterparts to discuss shared priorities and areas of mutual interest, including with German Federal Minister for Agriculture, Food and Community - Alois Rainer, Estonian Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture - Hendrik Johannes Terras and Slovakian Minister for Agriculture - Richard Takac.

Minister Heydon added: “The main focus of this council will be negotiations on the fishing opportunities for next year. I will work with Minister of State [with responsibility for the marine Timmy] Dooley to secure the best outcome possible for the Irish fishing sector.”

Ministers Heydon and Dooley met with representatives of Ireland’s fishing industry in Brussels ahead of the Council, where industry groups outlined their priorities.

The ministers are expected to engage intensively with the Fisheries Commissioner, Costas Kadis, and fellow ministers over the coming days.