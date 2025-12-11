Report: 9% of protected habitats show improving trends

Early signs of recovery are evident in areas where focused conservation efforts have been made, with 9% of habitats showing improving trends.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan, has today (December 11) published The Status of EU Protected Habitats and Species in Ireland, 2025: Summary Report, commonly referred to as the Article 17 Report.

Published every six years, it presents a comprehensive overview of the conservation status of the 59 habitats and 60 species in Ireland that are protected under the EU Habitats Directive.

The Article 17 assessments are based on data gathered from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) monitoring and conservation measure programmes, supplemented by information from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Biodiversity Data Centre and other sources.

Finding in Habitats report

There are further positive findings for species, with 58% in ‘favourable’ conservation status and over two-thirds showing either stable or improving trends.

However the 2025 report also finds that 90% of Ireland’s protected habitats are in ‘unfavourable’ conservation status, while 51% are showing deteriorating trends across their national ranges.

This includes sites that are designated as Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) as well as the wider countryside, according to the report.

Commenting on the findings, Minister O’Sullivan said: “Given the huge efforts to turn the tide on biodiversity loss in recent years, these will be disappointing findings for many – but we cannot lose hope.

"This report is evidence that targeted conservation and restoration actions do deliver positive outcomes.

"We must be heartened by the huge effort underway across all corners of the country to protect and restore our natural world, and remind ourselves of the need for patience; while nature can bounce back quickly, the recovery of habitats and species to the high standards set out in the Habitats Directive can take time," the minister added.

He added that there must be continuing investment, strengthened collaboration and improved delivery.

In the context of the Nature Restoration Law, Minister O'Sullivan said this will mean working with colleagues across government to improve partnerships and resourcing, including with agencies, local authorities and landowners.

Nature

Over the past number of years, government investment in the protection of nature has ramped up significantly, complemented by large scale European projects to protect species and habitats, according to the minister.

This includes growth in the NPWS through an organisational renewal programme.

Annual funding for the NPWS increased from €28.7 million in 2020 to €100 million as part of Budget 2026. Staff capacity within the NPWS has also increased by 68% during this time.

He explained that closer cooperation across government departments has ensured that biodiversity and nature considerations are embedded across wider national policy areas, including climate, agriculture, water and land use.

Meanwhile, targeted programmes have been deemed successful, such as NPWS initiatives to protect the Lesser Horseshoe Bat, as well as agricultural schemes such as LIFE Programmes, European Investment Partnerships (EIPs) and the NPWS Farm Plan Scheme.

The Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is also thought to be playing a key role offering targeted actions for farmers, particularly in areas dominated by semi-natural vegetation and Natura 2000 sites.

Minister O’Sullivan added: “While the scale of the challenge is significant, these results prove that where we act, we can make a difference.

"Targeted conservation work in communities across the country is beginning to reverse negative trends. Peatland restoration programmes and collaboration have driven improving trends for Raised Bog and associated habitats.

"The All-Ireland Pollinator Plan has made a major impact on the expansion of Hay Meadows. There is also good news for the Otter, Pine Marten, Common frog and seals, as well as several plant and bat species, all of which are continuing to thrive in Ireland.

"We have a long way to go, but we are starting to get a clearer picture of what’s working and where to focus our efforts. This is exactly the kind of evidence base we need as we look ahead to Ireland’s Nature Restoration Plan," the minister added.

Director general of the NPWS, Niall Ó Donnchú said: “Nature cannot be rebuilt in a day, nor, in many cases, even in a decade.

"The real time to begin was yesterday. And though today’s findings may feel disheartening, they also reveal the quiet but powerful momentum of nature and species renewal already underway.”

The report’s findings are expected to help to guide the implementation of Ireland’s National Biodiversity Action Plan and inform future restoration programmes including the national Nature Restoration Plan required by the EU Nature Restoration Regulation.

There will be a continued focus on ecological monitoring and collaboration across public bodies to enhance the scientific rigour associated with this assessment process, according to the minister's department.