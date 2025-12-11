ACRES CP opens new regional office in Waterford

The ACRES Co-operation project (ACRES CP) has announced the opening of a new regional office in Lismore, Co. Waterford.

This aims to enhance support for farmers operating across Munster, South Connacht and adjoining Leinster landscapes.

The new office will be led by Ivor Palmer, who has relocated from Tralee, Co. Kerry to take up the position of team leader for the region.

The strategic decision to base the office in Lismore reflects the environmental importance of the Knockmealdown and Comeragh mountain ranges, those involved said.

Its location provides improved geographic coverage between the established Blessington (Leinster) office and the Munster / South Connacht office in Tralee, while complementing the project’s other offices in Manorhamilton (ACRES Breifne) and Oranmore, home to the Hen Harrier Project - the parent organisation for ACRES Munster / South Connacht, ACRES Breifne and ACRES Leinster.

Access to ACRES advice

Speaking about the development, programme director Fergal Monaghan said this new office "greatly improves our ability to respond to the needs of communities in and around the Knockmealdowns and the Comeraghs and brings our number of regional offices to five".

"This helps ensure that ACRES participants have access to the advice and support to help them achieve the opportunities available in ACRES," Monaghan added.

Ivor Palmer is supported by project officer, Mary Ryan and the wider ACRES Munster / South Connacht team in Tralee and Oranmore.

Palmer said this is an area "very familiar to me, having grown up nearby in Fermoy".

"I look forward to supporting the farmers of this region many of whom we have already met and who have warmly welcomed the news of a local office," he said.

"We encourage farmers to engage with us through the winter, give us a call and we'll provide guidance or can arrange a site visit for non-productive investments (NPI) advice or other environmental action queries.”

Results-based

The Lismore office will focus on providing on-the-ground support to ACRES CP farmers and advisors, with an emphasis on NPI applications, increasing habitat scores, and developing landscape actions that protect and enhance biodiversity and water quality across the project area.

"Since the ACRES CP scheme was launched back in 2022, the farmers in the south east have been particularly interested in embracing the new results-based approach to agri-environmental schemes," Padraig Cronin, project manager of ACRES Munster / South Connacht added.

"The new office in Lismore will be a huge asset for all involved in the programme going forward and we look forward to continuing working with the local farmers in the region."