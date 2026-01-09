Mercosur: MEPs urged to 'step up' and reject deal

Irish MEPs must "step up now" and reject the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) has urged.

ICSA president Sean McNamara spoke as representatives of EU member states voted in favour of adopting the Mercosur agreement in a key vote today (Friday, January 9).

McNamara said today’s decision by the European Council to vote in favour "amounts to a green light for the importation of food products that the EU cannot fully stand over".

"Today’s vote sends a dangerous message," he said.

"The European Council is prepared to allow in imports produced using practices that are outright banned for Irish and European farmers. That is beyond reckless."

'Deeply concerning'

McNamara said it was "deeply concerning" that a qualified majority of member states chose to push the deal through "regardless of the risks to farmers, consumers and the credibility of the EU’s food safety standards".

"The council is essentially green-flagging produce it cannot certify to the same standard and cannot honestly guarantee is safe," McNamara added.

"The fact that they are prepared to put farmers out of business and put the health of European consumers at risk for the sake of this grubby deal is a total disgrace."

MEPs

McNamara said the focus must now shift immediately to the European Parliament.

"The battle is far from over, but it is now entering its most critical phase," he said.

"Irish MEPs must step up now, reject this deal and actively work within their political groupings to build the opposition needed to stop it."

He said farmers and the wider public need to make their voices heard on this issue.

“ICSA will be at the protest in Athlone tomorrow, and we are calling on farmers, agri-businesses and concerned consumers to come out, stand up and make their voices heard.

"Political pressure matters, and silence will be taken as consent.”

'Grave concern'

Macra has expressed "grave concern and deep disappointment" following confirmation that the EU–Mercosur trade agreement has been accepted, despite Ireland opposing the deal at EU level.

While Macra acknowledged the government’s decision to reject the agreement, today’s outcome "underlines the significant challenges facing Irish agriculture when national concerns are overridden at European level".

"The deal raises serious issues around fairness, regulatory alignment and the cumulative impact of trade agreements on farm viability," Macra said.

"The implications for young farmers are particularly acute.

"Many are in the early stages of their careers, making long-term investment decisions while operating under some of the highest environmental, animal welfare and traceability standards in the world.

"Exposure to increased imports produced to lower standards risks further undermining confidence in farming as a viable future for the next generation."

Macra said it believes this decision sends a "damaging signal to young people being encouraged to commit to farming and rural enterprise, while facing ongoing income pressure and regulatory demands".

"It also raises fundamental questions about the coherence of EU trade policy with stated ambitions on sustainability, climate action and generational renewal."

Macra president Josephine O'Neill

Macra president Josephine O'Neill said the consequences of this trade deal would "extend far beyond the farm gate, putting the future of farming and the fabric of rural Ireland itself at risk".

Macra said it is calling on the government to urgently outline how Irish farmers, and young farmers in particular, will be "protected and supported in light of this decision, and to pursue all available measures to mitigate the impact on Irish agriculture".