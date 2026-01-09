EU farmers say more 'ambitious and decisive' concessions needed

The group representing EU farmer organisations has said that concession made by the European Commission in recent days do not go far enough.

Copa Cogeca, which represents farm organisations and agricultural co-operatives, said that "far more ambitious and decisive action" is required from the commission.

The commission proposed a suite of measures in recent days, including a boost to farm payments for the first year of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP); a suspension of tariffs on fertiliser in order to reduce costs; and reducing the time it takes for new pesticides to come to the market.

Much of this was seen as concessions to the farming sector in order to offset opposition to the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement, a key vote on which took place today.

EU agriculture ministers met on Wednesday (January 7) in an extraordinary meeting with several European Commissioners, including those for agriculture (Christophe Hansen); trade (Maros Sefcovic); and health and animal welfare (Oliver Varhelyi).

Copa Cogeca said the aim of the meeting was to "address the urgent challenges, raised by the farming community, which have pushed the sector to a tipping point".

The farm organisation said: "Copa and Cogeca acknowledge the reactivity of the President von der Leyen and the immediate and concrete efforts made by Commissioners Hansen, Sefcovic, and Varhelyi, and ministers, to listen and respond to the sectors concerns.

"However, the proposals presented fall short of addressing the depth and urgency of the challenges faced on the ground. Farmers and agri co-operatives expected clear signals of change commensurate with the seriousness of the crisis," Copa said.

On CAP post-2027, Copa said the measures "fail to deliver the commonality and structural integrity needed for a strong policy.

"Instead, they reinforce and promote discrepancies between member states, undermining the single market and distorting competition," Copa claimed.

The farm organisations added: "We are being presented with a second round of financial flexibility improvements for member states that do not alter the core concerns of EU farmers and agri co-operatives.

"The CAP remains dissolved into the single fund, threatening farmers' income and the core treaty objectives of the policy," Copa said.

On the issue of fertilisers, Copa said that the incoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will place "untenable pressure" on the farming sector.

"The inclusion of fertilisers in the CBAM is unaffordable for EU agriculture, which remains structurally dependent on imports," Copa said.

The farm organisation added: "Not postponing the CBAM for fertilisers, as also requested by many agriculture ministers, represents a significant blow to the sector."

"While the abolition of...tariffs on certain fertiliser imports is a positive step, it remains largely insufficient, as it does not cover the main fertiliser products directly used by farmers," Copa said.

"Europe’s farmers need clear, long-lasting, decisions, not half-measures.

"The future of European agriculture and food security of 450 million citizens depend on a strong, competitive sector. The work of the institutions needs to continue, and the role of the co-legislators [Council of the EU and European Parliament] is crucial in the next steps," Copa said.

"The EU farming community remains fully mobilised and will continue to engage with the EU institutions to deliver the results needed on the ground to enhance the competitiveness and resilience of a sector that is strategic for the EU," the farm organisation said.