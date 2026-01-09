IBLA calls for 'show of strength' at anti-Mercosur protest

The Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) has urged farmers "to come out in even greater numbers" for the anti-Mercosur protest being organised by Independent Ireland in Athlone.

The comments come as a majority of EU member states today (Friday, January 9) voted in favour of the controversial trade deal.

Ireland; France; Hungary; Poland and Austria were the only countries to vote against the deal, while Belgium abstained.

The controversial trade deal will now go back to the European Parliament for MEPs to have their say, potentially later this month.

Mercosur

Kieran Delaney, IBLA national chair, commended the farmers and the politicians "who have created unity among the farming public to send out a clear statement of opposition to the Mercosur trade deal".

"Despite the Irish government being pursuaded in the past 24 hours to publicly declare that it does not support the Mercosur trade deal, IBLA urges farmers to come out in even greater numbers on Saturday, January, 10 in Athlone in a show of strength and to show that Irish farmers want fair and transparent representation on the European stage.

"The Irish consumer must also be considered by the Irish government, as the health of many of our citizens would be at risk if food products from the Mercosur countries containing banned substances, were to be allowed enter the Irish food chain.

"The health of a nation must be prioritised, as we are what we eat," he said.

IBLA also called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to address the huge problem of succession on farms by creating a public forum for all stakeholders.

"Farmers need a clear line of sight with regard to incomes and an all inclusive public forum comprising all farm representative groups, bodies, organisations and associations has to be established to facilitate discussion," Delaney said.

UFU

Meanwhile, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has expressed disappointment and concern after EU member states approved the Mercosur trade deal today.

The UFU said the decision "heightens concerns about whether European farmers will be adequately protected from lower-cost imports produced to standards that would not be permitted here".

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy again stressed that European producers should not be expected to compete with products produced under conditions that fall short of the standards they are legally required to meet.

"The approval of this deal raises fundamental questions about fairness in international trade. Farmers are already operating under tight margins and stringent regulations.

"Opening the door to increased imports produced to lower standards risks undermining confidence, competitiveness and the long-term viability of family farms," he said.

The UFU called on policymakers in Belfast, Dublin and Brussels to ensure the following:

All Mercosur imports are subject to rigorous and enforceable checks equivalent to EU standards;

Safeguard mechanisms are fully operational and activated swiftly if market disruption occurs;

Ongoing engagement with farming representatives is maintained to assess the real-world impact of the agreement.

“Trade agreements must deliver balance. Farmers need assurances that standards will be upheld, safeguards will be enforced and that they will not be left carrying the burden of decisions taken far beyond the farm gate," Cuddy said.

"The government and industry must now continue to educate Northern Irish consumers on the importance of buying NI meats, the importance of checking labels and ensuring that supermarkets remain committed to stocking local meat that is produced to the highest of regulatory standards," he added.