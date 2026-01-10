Options for upskilling within the tillage sector

There are myriad benefits that can be accrued through the processes associated with farmers upskilling within the tillage sector.

But how can this be achieved in the most practical and effective way possible?

The subject was discussed in detail courtesy of a recent Teagasc ‘Tillage Edge’ podcast.

As is often the case, New Year’s resolutions can either be a major plus or a disappointment.

However, investing in one’s education will always pay a benefit.

Developing a skill base and then putting this ability to use will always ensure that farmers can enhance the levels of expertise they can employ at any time.

Yes, every day is a school day. But becoming genuinely skilled requires more than simply leaning from what happens within one’s own farming business.

Teagasc - a primary producer of information

Courtesy of his input to the podcast, Co. Carlow-based tillage adviser Phelim McDonald highlighted the ways through which Teagasc has allowed him to increase his knowledge and skills’ base on a continuing basis.

He explained: “The critical point linked to all of this is the fact that Teagasc is a primary producer of information.

“This reflects both the research and teaching work carried out by the organisation.

“Advisers have the opportunity to keep in close touch with both researchers and educators.

“This is the essence of the in-service training that I avail of.”

These in-house training opportunities can have a number of formats.

McDonald explained: “We are not really taking about large scale, formal events.

"Most of the training initiatives I avail of can comprise Zoom meetings involving very small groups of people, or crop walks, during which specific issues relating to various aspects of agronomy are demonstrated and discussed.

He said that the in-service training provided by Teagasc is part of a wider upskilling programme that "comes under the heading of continuous professional development".

“And this is something that we have to do. At the end of the day we are all regulated by the Department of Agriculture. We are also FAS advisers," he added.

“The Department of Agriculture provides training opportunities for Teagasc advisers.

"However, the most critical and useful source of training made available is that provided by Teagasc itself.”

According to McDonald, peer-to-peer learning - which involves daily contact within all Teagasc staff groupings - is also very important.

He said: “This could take the form of a phone call or a staff meeting.

“Farmers can also learn a lot from technical product launches, and meetings hosted by a range of organisations, including Teagasc.

“And, of course, advisers can also learn a lot from their direct interaction with farmers.”

Farmer upskilling

Currently, tillage farmers are heavily reliant on commercial agronomists to update their information and skill base.

But how independent is this information source?

Teagasc tillage specialist, Shay Phelan, points out that with farms getting bigger and bigger, those running these businesses are now out-sourcing the job of crop protection to third parties.

He explained: “Invariably, this remit falls to representatives of commercial companies, who will look after crops on behalf of clients.

“What we have to realise is that the agronomists are providing a service that has to be paid for.

“But the ultimate issue is that of agronomists acting to ensure that enough chemistry is applied so as to get crops through to harvest as cleanly and as profitably as possible.”

Phelan also pointed out the potential downsides of farmers outsourcing crop protection to advisers.

“The risk is that outsourcing to an agronomist comes with the proviso that actually educating the farmer is not a priority," he said.

“The bottom line sees the client receive a list of products to use or actions to take. And this is as far as the process goes."

The specialist noted that the agronomists concerned are generally very busy, "particularly at those all-important times of the year".

“They don’t have time to explain issues to farmers as they are going from field to field, trying to figure what the issues are within each individual crop," Phelan added.

“So they don’t have an opportunity to sit down with farmers in order to explain why they have made specific recommendations.”

So, simply outsourcing the job of crop walking and the associated agronomy to commercial advisers does not provide a wide breadth of upskilling opportunities for farmers.

However, this is an issue now being actively addressed within Teagasc.

Tailoring communications service to tillage farmers

Teagasc advisers recognise the role played by those commercial agronomists working within the tillage sector.

However the issue of tailoring this service in the most effective is one deserving of greater debate.

“Pro forma recipes of plant protection production products do not always work, particularly during the early spring months," McDonald said.

“A case in point might be the unexpected incursion of rust within wheat crops. When this happens, it can impact on the actual disease control programmes then required.

“This can also lead to inappropriate product timing and/or poor tank mixes."

Meanwhile, the use of integrated pest management (IPM) techniques continues to gain a foothold within Ireland’s tillage sector.

And this is leading to a fundamental review of the way in which plant protection products are used.

The Teagasc adviser further explained: “Tailor-made advice is particularly useful where the likes of seeding rates are concerned.

“The reality is that farmers can find this out for themselves if they are given the relevant knowledge.

“This is an issue that has massive implications in so far as farmers are getting their target plant stands while reducing the risk of lodging within crops.

“Disease risks are also reduced by getting the initial sowing rate correct.

“Advice can also be tailored when it comes to early nitrogen applications.”

Growing conditions continue to change

Meanwhile, growing conditions experienced on Irish tillage farms continue to change significantly from season to season.

This was a point picked up on by Phelan.

“Quite often farmers will now price around different merchants when it comes to the crop inputs they need," he said.

“But this can be a tricky process.

"Different versions of the same product are available. So it can be quite difficult in some certain circumstances to choose which option best suits a particular set of circumstances.

“The issue of which product offers the best value for money at the time has also to be worked out.”

According to the tillage specialist, "the best way forward" is for growers to sit down with the list of products they have been supplied with and assess each in the context of the various crops reports produced by Teagasc.

“It’s very much a case of seeing which product is delivering the optimal level of active ingredient.

“But it takes time to do that. So what growers really have to do is educate themselves with regard to the specific mode of action that relates to specific products.”

In the meantime, the issue of herbicide resistance is one that continues to grow in significance for the Irish tillage sector.

“This is particularly the case during the autumn period," Phelan noted.

“So, having a long-term plan in terms of using as many active ingredients as possible may well turn out to be the best scenario in terms of future costs incurred on tillage farms.”