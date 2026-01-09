Agri jobs: Sales advisor and herdsperson among roles to be filled

There are currently some interesting jobs on offer in the agri-sector if you are considering a new challenge in your career.

Further details on these positions can be viewed on Agriland Media’s agri-sector recruitment platform AgriRecruit, which is regularly updated with new job postings.

The website includes additional information on the various jobs, relevant contact details and how to apply.

Sales advisor

Agrigear Tyre and Wheel Specialists in Co. Cavan is recruiting for a sales advisor.

Key responsibilities will include promoting company products and services to trade and retail customers, processing customer orders received online and by phone, and building and maintaining strong relationships with new and existing customers.

Previous selling experience would be an advantage for applicants, along with knowledge and experience of the tyre and wheel industry.

The successful candidate will be offered a competitive remuneration package, depending on background, skills and experience, and travel opportunities to visit global supplier factories and attend European and Irish agricultural machinery shows.

Herdsperson

Cohort Recruiting and Training is hiring for a herdsperson on behalf of a large beef and tillage farm in Co. Louth.

The ideal candidate should have plenty of experience in handling beef cattle, and an excellent understanding of animal health and welfare.

Candidates should have full-time availability of Monday to Friday, 8:00a.m to 5:00p.m, and their own transport to get to work as this farm is in a rural area.

The successful candidate will be offered an attractive package and top-class working conditions.

Lairage and carcass grading

Troy Meats in Co. Westmeath is recruiting for a livestock lairage operator and a carcass grading operator.

Duties will include safeguarding the wellbeing of livestock, keeping the abattoir serviced with livestock and enough feed for same, and ensuring management of farmers in the lairage to ensure they respect site rules.

Previous experience in a similar role is beneficial for applicants. They should have familiarity with AIMS and cattle intake systems and procedures for entering cards.

Competitive salary commensurate with experience will be offered to the suitable candidate.

Farm machinery service manager

Atkins in Co. Cork is recruiting for a farm machinery service manager.

The successful candidate will manage the operations and staff of the service department to ensure a high level of customer service and an efficient workshop.

Applicants are required to be a qualified tractor/farm machinery mechanic with a minimum of five years of post-qualification experience. Experience of managing others is an advantage.

The salary range for this role is €50,000-€65,000.