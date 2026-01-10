2025 factory cow kill falls by near 94,000 head or 21%

The 2025 factory cow kill declined by over 90,000 head when compared to the 2024 cow kill.

A total of just under 354,000 (353,670) cows were slaughtered at Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)-approved factories in 2025.

This marks a decline of almost 94,000 (93,964) head, or 21%, when compared to the 447,634 cows slaughtered in the same time period of 2024.

The cow category has seen the largest percentage supply decline in 2025.

As of November 30, the 2025 cow kill at DAFM-approved factories consisted of approximately 89,500 suckler-bred cows and 234,500 dairy-bred cows.

In the same time period of 2024, 117,000 suckler-bred cows and 293,500 dairy-bred cows had been slaughtered at DAFM-approved factories.

The 2025 steer (bullock) kill fell by 66,000 head or just under 10%, from approximately 681,000 head in 2024 to 615,000 head in 2025.

The 2025 heifer kill fell by 28,400 head or 5.5% from 518,700 to 490,300 in 2025.

The 2025 young bull kill only declined marginally from approximately 106,000 head in 2024 to just under 104,000 head in 2025.

2026 supply outlook

Looking to this year, EU beef production is projected to decline by a further 1% in 2026, according to the European Commission.

Bord Bia has said this trend is set to sustain import needs across the trading bloc for the year.

In the UK, a declining production outlook is also expected to sustain a firm import demand for beef in the year ahead.

Global beef supply overall is expected to remain constrained, supporting higher prices, according to Bord Bia.